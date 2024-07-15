2024 Hungarian Grand Prix: Weather Forecast and What to Expect From the Hungaroring

Formula 1 travels to Hungary next. The Hungaroring has given fans some really intense and dramatic racing in the past. This time around, however, the Hungarian GP might prove to be the most difficult race for the drivers and the teams.

The weather forecast for the 70-lap race is tipped to pose a herculean challenge to the drivers. There is little to no threat of rain during the weekend. That being said, the conditions are expected to be blisteringly hot.

According to RacingNews365, the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend will see temperatures cross the 30-degree mark on the regular. Further, race day will see highs of 34 degrees with a very slim chance of passing thunderstorms throughout the day.

It’s “race week”!

A modern-day classic F1 photo that’s already historic (Hungary, 2021). Also:

6 drivers scored their first F1 win in Hungary – Damon Hill, Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button, Heikki Kovalainen & Esteban Ocon. Could Oscar Piastri join this list on Sunday?#F1 pic.twitter.com/XexOe9xa5I — Kunal Shah (@kunalashah) July 15, 2024

With such high ambient temperatures, track temperatures are also likely to rise. This would mean tire management will once again be at the forefront of the strategy. The conditions at the Hungaroring will also push the drivers to their absolute limit.

The circuit is fast-paced with a twisty layout. In addition to the immense g-forces, the drivers will also have to sustain scorching heat in the cockpit for a period of upwards of 1.5 hours during the main Grand Prix on Sunday. Moreover, there is also a 38% chance of a Safety Car or a Virtual Safety car.

What to look out for at the 2024 Hungarian GP?

A few storylines will be building as the Hungarian GP edges closer. The Hungarian GP might pose a staunch challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen, who will be looking to extend their championship leads. The RB20 has been weak in low-speed corners and over the kerbs – something characteristic of the track.

Other than Verstappen, Sergio Perez will also be looking to improve his recent dismal run of form. With rumors abound that the #11 driver only has a few races to convince Red Bull to keep him, the Hungarian GP would be the perfect opportunity to redeem himself before the summer break.

Nine times. Lewis Hamilton has lifted this trophy more times than anyone else. He’s won at Silverstone more times than any other driver at any other circuit in F1 history. A legend.#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Q4lbq4ZwTE — Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) July 15, 2024

Elsewhere, Mercedes would be hoping to make it three wins on the trot. Last year, Lewis Hamilton secured a stunning pole position in Hungary.

However, this time around he would be hoping to repeat that feat and even drive his W15 to victory, two weeks after winning the British GP. Meanwhile, Ferrari would be looking to bounce back after a disappointing triple-header.