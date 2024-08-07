Lando Norris’ Helmet That Won a Pole in Hungary Is Sold for $54,604

Lando Norris wore a special helmet for the 2024 Hungarian GP, which was made in collaboration with Herend Porcelain. Many fans asked if a miniature version of the same would be sold on Norris’ website but that wasn’t the case. And the fact that Norris grabbed a pole position while wearing this helmet further makes it even more special.

The Helmet was listed on F1 Authentics for auction. The bidding started at £3000 before the auction eventually closed with a bid price of £43,001 [$54,604].

Lando Norris special helmet for the Hungarian GP in collaboration with the Herend Porcelain Manufactory. A beutiful hand painted design ✍️@HerendPorselen @LandoNorris pic.twitter.com/QCCaqHqk80 — McLaren News | (@McLarenF1_News) July 17, 2024

The auction was held on the site itself and started on 23rd July before closing on the 6th of August. Norris started the process of getting this special helmet designed for him over eight months before this year’s Hungarian GP.

The intricate design, as seen on the podium trophies was to be replicated on the helmet. The proceeds from the helmet will be given to charity. F1 Authentics mentioned,

“This helmet, used by Norris in the Hungarian qualifying, is now being auctioned in order to raise money for two charities, both supporting young people who struggle with visual impairment and blindness. The Hungarian National Association of the Blind and Visually Impaired & Royal Society of Blind Children.”

This special design was Norris’ way of apologizing to the concerned parties regarding the 2023 Hungarian GP podium celebration shenanigans.

Norris collaborated with Herend Porcelain after breaking Verstappen’s winner’s trophy

Norris finished on the podium at the 2023 Hungarian GP and decided to celebrate in his iconic style by using the pop-up champagne celebration. However, this action of his caused Verstappen’s trophy to fall off the podium and break.

Norris apologized for the same but wanted to do something more. Hence, he got the idea of putting the design on his helmet. The McLaren driver even visited the factory this year for the same and on making such a visit, he appreciated the art even more.

Just like the helmet, the trophies also take months to make as everything is hand-painted. The trophy broken by Norris was worth $45,000.