mobile app bar

2024 Title Win Puts McLaren at Stark Disadvantage as Red Bull Bags 120-Hour Wind Tunnel Head Start

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
4 Lando Norris (GBR, McLaren Formula 1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit

4 Lando Norris (GBR, McLaren Formula 1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 6, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

McLaren ended 2024 basking in the glory of becoming Constructors’ Champions for the first time since 1998, and while this would result in a huge payday, other factors have left them at a disadvantage. In F1, the team finishing first in the standings at the end of the final classification gets allotted the least number of hours on a wind tunnel.

Unfortunately, McLaren will bear the brunt of that heading into 2025. The Woking-based outfit will get 840 hours on the wind tunnel for the first half of the upcoming campaign, whereas Ferrari and Red Bull (who finished P2 and P3 respectively) will get 60 and 120 hours more respectively.

Behind them will be Mercedes with 1020 hours of permitted time. This rule of handicapping more successful teams with limited wind tunnel exposure was introduced back in 2021 along with the cost cap.

The reason was to increase competitiveness, allowing weaker teams to focus more on the aerodynamic side of things. For instance, Sauber, who finished rock bottom in the 2024 Championship can go crazy in the wind tunnel as they can clock 1380 hours.

With prize money, however, it is the exact opposite. McLaren earned $140 million with their title win this year, around $10 million more than Ferrari.

Is McLaren in trouble?

Not getting enough time on the wind tunnel is a disadvantage that McLaren would have hoped to avoid, but certainly not at the cost of sacrificing their Championship win. All said and done, there is also no guarantee that there would be problems of any sort with the papaya squad’s development of the 2025 car.

In 2022, Red Bull, having been found guilty of breaching the cost cap, was slapped with a $7 million fine and a 10% reduction in wind-tunnel time. Many thought it would affect their performance the next season but on the contrary, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit set out on a path of complete dominance.

Red Bull won 21 out 22 races in 2023, with Max Verstappen cruising to a title win. McLaren, although unlikely, would be hoping for a similar outcome despite Ferrari and Red Bull having more time on the wind tunnel.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these