2024 Title Win Puts McLaren at Stark Disadvantage as Red Bull Bags 120-Hour Wind Tunnel Head Start

McLaren ended 2024 basking in the glory of becoming Constructors’ Champions for the first time since 1998, and while this would result in a huge payday, other factors have left them at a disadvantage. In F1, the team finishing first in the standings at the end of the final classification gets allotted the least number of hours on a wind tunnel.

Unfortunately, McLaren will bear the brunt of that heading into 2025. The Woking-based outfit will get 840 hours on the wind tunnel for the first half of the upcoming campaign, whereas Ferrari and Red Bull (who finished P2 and P3 respectively) will get 60 and 120 hours more respectively.

Behind them will be Mercedes with 1020 hours of permitted time. This rule of handicapping more successful teams with limited wind tunnel exposure was introduced back in 2021 along with the cost cap.

The reason was to increase competitiveness, allowing weaker teams to focus more on the aerodynamic side of things. For instance, Sauber, who finished rock bottom in the 2024 Championship can go crazy in the wind tunnel as they can clock 1380 hours.

With prize money, however, it is the exact opposite. McLaren earned $140 million with their title win this year, around $10 million more than Ferrari.

Is McLaren in trouble?

Not getting enough time on the wind tunnel is a disadvantage that McLaren would have hoped to avoid, but certainly not at the cost of sacrificing their Championship win. All said and done, there is also no guarantee that there would be problems of any sort with the papaya squad’s development of the 2025 car.

In 2022, Red Bull, having been found guilty of breaching the cost cap, was slapped with a $7 million fine and a 10% reduction in wind-tunnel time. Many thought it would affect their performance the next season but on the contrary, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit set out on a path of complete dominance.

Red Bull won 21 out 22 races in 2023, with Max Verstappen cruising to a title win. McLaren, although unlikely, would be hoping for a similar outcome despite Ferrari and Red Bull having more time on the wind tunnel.