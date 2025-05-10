“There Is No One-Size-Fits-All Solution”: Red Bull Chief Engineer Urges ‘Lower Expectations’ for Imola Upgrades

MONAGHAN Paul, Chief Engineer & Car Engineering of Red Bull Racing, portrait during the Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025, 3rd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from April 4 to 6, 2025 on the Suzuka Circuit, in Suzuka, Japan Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

Red Bull’s hopes of challenging for the Constructors’ championship are already unraveling. Six races into the season, they appear to be miles behind frontrunner McLaren and there’s no sign of a quick and immediate remedy in sight, according to the team’s chief engineer, Paul Monaghan.

The Milton Keynes-based squad, after six rounds, is 141 points behind McLaren — a huge gap, even if it’s still early in the season. Last weekend in Miami, Red Bull already brought two minor upgrades to the RB21. They changed the engine cover and also got new parts to their floor, which they expected would help their balance issues.

However, it turned out to be yet another difficult race for them. With major upgrades set to be the focus of the Imola race weekend in five days’ time, Red Bull’s chief advisor Helmut Marko appeared cautiously optimistic. “I hope that a solution will be ready in Imola so that the car can finally find a balance,” he said, quoted by AMuS.

Monaghan, though, has tempered expectations. He doesn’t believe all the issues that have plagued the RB21 can be resolved in just two weeks.

“There is no one-size-fits-all solution. We can only make small progress in many areas,” the Briton insisted. “We know what is happening to the car, but finding a cure for it is not so easy. It may even never disappear completely.” That said, it’s not a matter of if, only when Red Bull finds a solution to the problems they have been facing.

Monaghan is sure that the bright minds working at their base will deliver. “We have a lot of clever people in Milton Keynes who are working hard on it. I’m sure it will get better,” he added. But for team principal Christian Horner, time may simply be running out.

This has been Red Bull’s weakest start to an F1 season in years, and the car looks more vulnerable than it did even during the peak Mercedes years of the turbo-hybrid era (2014–2022).

Four-time champion and star driver Max Verstappen has been visibly frustrated with the current package almost every weekend, while Horner watches on, seemingly helpless, from the pit wall. The 51-year-old is already reported to be on thin ice, owing to the off-track controversy surrounding last year’s inappropriate behavior scandal and internal dissent involving figures like Marko.

Now, if performances continue to decline, Horner may soon find himself out of a job. So, it is critical for Horner that Red Bull is able to come out of their slump, and that this happens quickly.