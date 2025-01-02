“2026 Is My Only Chance”: Fernando Alonso Hints at Going All-in for 3rd Title With the Start of New Era

Fernando Alonso’s current contract with Aston Martin allows him to stay in F1 until his 23rd season in 2026. The two-time World Champion has maintained this whenever asked about his future in the sport. He has also claimed that this could be his last stride, which parallels Aston Martin’s expected rise to the top.

The Silverstone-based team is investing in its personnel and establishment so that it can contend for the title by the time new regulations are introduced in 2026. So, Alonso mulls that it could be his last tryst with the ultimate honor in F1.

Indeed, Alonso is ‘dreaming’ about adding a third-world title to his records. This is what he admitted to while speaking on BBC’s Chequered Flag Podcast, “I still dream, why not? Yeah, I know that 2026 is probably my only chance because 2025 is extremely difficult.”

“But I still dream and F1 is for dreamers probably, because anything can happen. We saw it too many times, so let’s see,” added Alonso.

Alonso places much faith in the recent hiring of Adrian Newey. The two have long desired to work together, and owner Lawrence Stroll has finally made it possible. The legendary aerodynamic designer will begin reporting to Aston Martin’s headquarters in Silverstone from March onwards.

Alonso understands that it will be challenging for Newey to contribute significantly to the 2025 car. In fact, he prefers that Newey focus on the 2026 car, recognizing its greater importance. Nonetheless, the Oviedo-born driver is pleased that when he rejoins the team, Newey will be there.

The missed rendezvous at McLaren

After winning his second World title in 2006, Alonso had another year on his Renault contract. However, he had an agreement to join McLaren the next year, and Newey was on the Woking-based team as well. By Alonso’s admission in the same podcast, he was set to work with the legendary aerodynamicist at that point.

However, fate had other plans. Newey had a fallout with the then McLaren owner Ron Dennis over salary figures. This event led to Newey joining Red Bull, and he went on to create six Championship-winning cars for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.

So, by the time Alonso arrived, Newey was a glorious past at Woking. But this was not the only time, they could have been allies. Red Bull, on different occasions, had approached Alonso, but the Spaniard always rejected the idea of driving for them.

Ultimately, things will come full circle at Aston Martin. But will that transform dreams into accomplishments? That remains to be seen.