Trouble in Paradise? Lawrence Stroll Reportedly ‘Furious’ With Adrian Newey Amid Points Drought

Aston Martin have had a disappointing start to the 2025 season as they are currently seventh in the championship and have managed just 10 points after the first five races. Lance Stroll has scored all these points after he finished an outstanding sixth in the season opener in Australia before finishing ninth in the next race in China.

What is worrisome for Aston Martin is that two-time champion Fernando Alonso is yet to score a point after the first five rounds, making this one of his worst starts to an F1 season.

While the Spaniard himself is partly responsible for such a disappointing start — with him having crashed out in Australia, for example — the team’s car also has just not had the pace to fight for points consistently.

With Aston Martin having had such a poor start, team owner Lawrence Stroll is reportedly frustrated. The Canadian had hoped that his team’s fortunes will turn around this year after he made the blockbuster signing of legendary aerodynamicist Adrian Newey, but that has not happened.

| Aston Martin give an update on Adrian Newey’s work towards 2026. “He doesn’t go to reunions, he doesn’t respond to emails – he is simply preparing a fast car.” Full story below:https://t.co/CeVxBfarWP — formularacers (@formularacers_) April 22, 2025

Per ex-Red Bull development driver Robert Doornbos, Lawrence is miffed that Newey has refused to work on the AMR25 and is instead focusing all his attention on the 2026 car since the regulations change next year. “The story now goes around that he is furious, that Adrian Newey does not want to interfere with the 2025 car,” revealed Doornbos.

It was being reported at the start of the season that Aston Martin‘s top brass had come to an agreement that they would be sacrificing the 2025 season. However, with the team having performed so poorly this season so far, Lawrence perhaps wants to rectify their plight.

That said, Lawrence is likely to be optimistic about next season and beyond. With the duo of Newey and Honda signed up, paddock insiders believe that Aston Martin are likely to emerge among the frontrunners in the latest era of the sport.

But the promise of future success does not seem to provide Lawrence any kind of relief, having invested heavily in the facilities at Silverstone. With him having built a $200 million state-of-the-art wind tunnel, for example, he will hope to see at least some kind of improvement soon.