“21-carat gold plating helmet for Michael Schumacher”– How F1 celebrated 20 years of seven-time world champion in motorsport

F1 celebrated ’20 years of Michael Schumacher in F1′ by creating a 21-carat gold plating helmet that he wore in the legendary Belgian GP.

Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut in 1991, little anyone had an idea that the 22-year-old would go on to rule F1 forever. The German race driver went on to win seven world championships and 91 Grand Prix races.

In 2011, F1 celebrated his 20 years in the sport. Since 2001, Schumacher had used Schuberth GmbH’s helmets, and to celebrate his 20 years in F1, they designed a 21-carat gold plated helmet.

Back then, Schumacher was racing for Mercedes, and he wore that helmet during the legendary Belgian GP. His weekend started on a bad note when he was eliminated in Q1 after his wheel came off and started the race from the back of the grid.

But Schumacher decided to not end the day on a bad note. He went on to produce a great recovery and finished P5 in the race. Fans voted him as the driver of the day with over 45% mandate in his favour.

Further, Schubert also created 20 replicas of the helmet. The helmet reflected the mammoth level of achievements Schumacher gained in his long F1 career.

Michael Schumacher is still in the hearts of F1 fans

Schumacher finally ended his F1 career in 2012 and was replaced by Lewis Hamilton, the driver of equal calibre, who also now boasts seven championships in his portfolio.

Though, Schumacher in 2013 had an unfortunate skiing accident, which gave him a grave brain injury. Since then, his family has opted to keep him away from the public eye.

Only a limited set of people have access to him, and only a restricted amount of knowledge of his current condition is available publically. In 2021, Netflix released a documentary on him with his family releasing unseen footage of Schumacher from his time at Ferrari.

In the documentary, his family also talked about the moments his family shared with him and hinted at ‘Schumacher is there’, meaning he is aware of things but can’t respond to them like before.

