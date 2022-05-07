“Michael Schumacher tried to kill me”- Rubens Barrichello screams on radio when his former Ferrari teammate almost pushed him into wall

Michael Schumacher almost sent his former teammate Rubens Barrichello into the barriers while racing against him in Hungary.

The seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher is the most regarded F1 driver in the sport’s history. However, he is also famous for his aggressive race, often landing him at the wrong end.

One such incident also happened during his second stint in F1. In 2010, Schumacher was competing for Mercedes and was pivotal in their emergence a few years later.

Despite having no pressure to be intense on the track, Schumacher held nothing back even at 41. While competing for one point in Hungary back in 2010, he almost pushed his former teammate Rubens Barrichello into the barriers.

His former Ferrari teammate shouted on the radio, “he should be black flagged for that. That was horrible.” Following the race, Barrichello even said that Schumacher tried to send him to heaven.

“I am lucky to be alive. It was a go-kart manoeuvre. If he wants to go to heaven, in the event he is going to heaven, I don’t want to go before him. Thank God, I was lucky the wall finished where it did because I was millimetres from it.”

“I am just very glad and very lucky we’re here to talk,” he added.

Michael Schumacher justified his move

The FIA soon investigated the manner and charged Schumacher with 10-grid places penalties for the dangerous driving. Yet, the former F1 driver doesn’t think that he was wrong.

Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barichello on the podium following the controversial Austrian GP in 2002 #F1 #F1History pic.twitter.com/ql4LDu4BHT — F1 History (@F1History1) January 4, 2015

“There’s not much to say. I had a line of about five centimetres, and I was making it obvious to him to go on the other side. But he chose not to. Certain drivers have certain views. Then there’s Rubens.”

“He had fresher tires, my job was to get the last corner spot-on. It was a hard fight and this is what we are here for, but I accept that the FIA stewards saw it as too hard.”

It is reported that Schumacher was the only driver who found himself innocent. No other driver on the grid agreed with him or openly said that it could qualify as a racing incident.

