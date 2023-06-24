$210,000,000 Worth Max Verstappen is ‘Too Big’ for Dutch Sponsors Because of His Unprecedented Dominance

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen extended his dominance in F1 coming into the 2023 season by grabbing his fourth consecutive win at the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend. The 25-year-old’s dominance has been such that reports have emerged about him perhaps being too good for Dutch sponsors.

And that is because of the exponential success he has had in F1. Since making his F1 debut in 2016, the Dutchman has already achieved so much success that he has been able to increase his net worth to a staggering $210,000,000.

Most of his earnings have come about because of his $54 million contract with Red Bull and the lucrative sponsorship deals that he has with various top brands. Verstappen is so popular in the world today that some of the biggest brands are after him.

While most of his sponsors at the start of his career were Dutch, he has now begun to go way beyond them. After his two championship victories in 2021 and 2022, Verstappen is now one of the top ambassadors for EA Sports, among several other foreign brands.

Is Max Verstappen now too big for Dutch companies?

According to ad.nl, Max Verstappen’s astronomical rise in F1 has already made him too big for Dutch sponsors. The biggest shocker emerged when Jumbo, a Dutch brand that has supported Verstappen since the start of his career, revealed that they will now stop sponsoring him.

As more and more Dutch companies move away from sponsoring the 25-year-old, this report claims that Verstappen is now more of an international icon. The report adds that as per a recent study, 79% of the Dutchman’s followers on social media come from abroad.

Since Verstappen has achieved so much international acclaim recently, the report states that Dutch brands are no longer able to compete with their international competitors. And hence, many of the Dutch brands are now withdrawing their sponsorship deals.

Speaking of the same, sports marketeer Rowin Bouwmeester claimed (as quoted by ad.nl), “He (Max Verstappen) is very big and has indeed transcended the Netherlands. You can even wonder if he is still really Dutch“.

Bouwmeester defended his claim by adding, “He races under the Dutch flag and speaks Dutch, but from the start of his career his focus has been on the international field. He is therefore mainly a billboard for the Netherlands abroad“.

Does Verstappen have any Dutch sponsors left?

Since the start of his F1 career back in 2016, Max Verstappen’s Dutch sponsors have reduced drastically. With Jumbo now withdrawing their sponsorship deal, the only major Dutch sponsor that the 25-year-old now has is Heineken and clothing company G-Star RAW.

Jumbo will stop sponsoring Verstappen after the end of the 2023 season as they believe that their company is not big enough to compete with the biggest brands. They believe that while they are “a very good food retailer,” their presence is just in the Netherlands and a bit in Belgium.

With Jumbo now withdrawing their sponsorship deal, Heineken remains the biggest Dutch company that will continue to sponsor the Red Bull driver. Since Heineken has a worldwide presence, they are expected to continue sponsoring Verstappen.

Hence, as Verstappen continues to achieve more and more success in the sport, it will be interesting to see which other brands drop their sponsorship deals.