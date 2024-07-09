Nyck De Vries Falls Victim to Apex GP Marketing Schemes as Brad Pitt F1 Film Opens Old Wounds

Brad Pitt continued with filming of his upcoming F1-themed movie at the 2024 British GP weekend. Production for the same has been going on for over a year, and the movie’s marketing department has effectively made APXGP (the fictional team in the film) F1’s 11th team. They have taken over social media for the same, and unfortunately, Nyck de Vries can’t catch a break on that front too.

APXGP has its own X account, which it uses to post fictional results that coincide with real-life Grand Prix weekends. Pitt plays the character of Sonny Hayes in the movie, who finished P5 in Silverstone last weekend, per APXGP’s tweet.

This adds to the authenticity that producer Lewis Hamilton often spoke about. And they also add elements to their social media, which makes the team’s activities look genuine.

For example, in the movie, Hayes comes out of retirement to drive in the 2024 season but for that, he has to replace an outgoing APXGP driver. That is where De Vries comes in.

Thank you, Nyck! Thank you for an incredible season, @nyckdevries. We’re so grateful for your talent, dedication, and friendship. You’ll always be a part of the APX GP family. #ThankYouNyck #APXGP #F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/8SRXRHDLCp — Expensify APX-GP (@expensifyapxgp) November 26, 2023

The social media account posted fake tweets of De Vries getting sacked from APX, which is similar to his real-life dismissal from AlphaTauri (V-CARB). While it does add to the authenticity of the fake F1 team, it brings back painful memories for the Dutchman.

Nyck De Vries falls victim to fictional sacking months after Red Bull let him go

APXGP’s X account came into light only recently, and whether it is officially run or not remains unknown. But they have been posting fake events on their account for several months now.

De Vries joined AlphaTauri (Red Bull’s sister team) in real life ahead of the 2023 season. But just 10 races into the campaign, Daniel Ricciardo replaced him, owing to his poor form.

Hence, the ‘F1’ movie writers may have decided to have De Vries removed from APXGP ahead of Hayes’ arrival because the former actually lost his place on the grid.