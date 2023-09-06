3 Months After Rumors of Falling Out, Fernando Alonso Confesses Carlos Sainz Is Only Driver With Whom He Is Less Aggressive

Earlier this year, rumors emerged about a skirmish between the two Spanish F1, drivers Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz. However, both the drivers opened up to nullify claims about a rift soon after. Now, after 3 months, Alonso comes out with a confession in the El Larguero podcast where he said that he is less aggressive with Sainz as compared to other drivers, as per Minuto Deportivo.

Alonso is usually a driver who is very competitive and ruthless when it comes to battling on the track. Be it his teammate or any driver from any other team. Fans of F1 have seen over and over again, how the Asturian fought valiantly against some of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, like Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

However, the same doesn’t apply to Sainz, who is his compatriot. Therefore, the revelation has come as a surprise to many as it raised multiple eyebrows about Alonso’s specific battle plan for different people.

Alonso holds Sainz differently than any other F1 driver on the grid

Speaking to the podcast, Alonso recently opened up on Verstappen’s supremacy with Red Bull and his unique treatment of Sainz. He said he does this because of his nationality with his fellow compatriot and the friendship he has with him.

Talking about this, the 42-year-old said, “I’m going with a little more margin, because, even though he’s not my teammate, I don’t fight the same against Carlos as I do against another driver. You’re always a little less aggressive, more careful with what you do so that nothing happens.”

However, the 2023 F1 season can bring a whole new equation as Alonso needs to beat Sainz and his team for their own benefit. This is important, no matter how close he is to the Madrid-born driver.

Can Fernando Alonso fight it out against Carlos Sainz in 2023?

With the recent positive result by Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in the Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari with 228 points (P3), overtook Aston Martin with 217 points (P4) in the Constructors’ championship.

Aston Martin who was once in P2 in the standings now sees themselves in P4, 11 points behind the Prancing Horse in P3. Nevertheless, there’s a ray of light for the Silverstone-based team as Fernando Alonso predicted that his team will do better than Ferrari in the coming races.

Furthermore, Alonso is also fancying a win this season amid the indomitable supremacy of Red Bull. If the 42-year-old can finally claim his 33rd win in 2023, this will be a significant push for Aston Martin in the Constructors’ championship against Scuderia Ferrari.