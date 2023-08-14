After Failed Attempts at Resurgence, Charles Leclerc Snubs Ferrari’s Unrealistic Goals for 2024

Despite going through a thoroughly disappointing 2023 season, Ferrari believes they can still take the fight to Red Bull once next year’s campaign kicks off. However, Charles Leclerc recently admitted to Motorsport Italy that competing against Red Bull is an unrealistic goal for the team.

Ferrari last won the world championship in 2008. After that, despite several attempts, success has eluded the Maranello-based outfit. They found their mojo for a brief duration in 2022, but that challenge faded away, with them taking a step backward in 2023. Multiple strategy errors and reliability issues ended up spoiling any chances they had of challenging for the world championship.

Because they showed glimpses of promise in 2022, the expectations from the team were high, with many even hoping for a Ferrari-Red Bull showdown in 2023. However, the hype resulted in naught as Ferrari sits P4, midway into the season.

Charles Leclerc mentions Ferrari’s ‘realistic’ goals for the next season

While talking to Motorsport Italy, the Monegasque driver addressed Ferrari’s desire to compete against Red Bull in the coming season. The 25-year-old admitted that the team had unrealistic expectations, given the difference between both teams.

Admittedly, Leclerc’s words make sense because of the huge gap between Red Bull and Ferrari at the moment. The former stands atop the constructor’s standings, with 503 points to their name. In comparison, the prancing horse is currently 4th in the standings, facing a deficit of 312 points. Furthermore, the Milton Keynes-based outfit has earned 19 podiums so far, as opposed to Ferrari’s three.

Per Leclerc, the more realistic goal would be to battle it out with Mercedes, Aston Martin, and McLaren.

“I think the realistic goal we want to try to achieve is to be the strongest team after Red Bull, and at the same time try to close the gap. The most realistic goal will be to finish the season ahead of McLaren, Aston Martin and Mercedes.”

He believes it would be better for the team to first become the second-best team on the grid before challenging the likes of Red Bull.

Ferrari looking to adopt the Red Bull ideology

After showing promise in 2022, with four race wins and 20 podiums, the 2023 season has been a terrible disappointment for Ferrari. The team is 312 points off the top of the constructor’s championship, and their drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz rank 5th and 7th in the standings respectively.

The internal politics at play within the company is often identified as the primary reason why the Italian team has failed to produce a car worthy of winning.

With the hopes of challenging Red Bull in 2024, Ferrari will develop a car similar to the RB19. The prancing horse has kept a close watch on their rivals’ car’s significant developments and will look to use them as a benchmark in a bid to improve their performances in 2024.