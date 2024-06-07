3 Years After Daniel Ricciardo Bet, Zak Brown Honors Lando Norris With a Tattoo for First F1 Win

McLaren CEO, Zak Brown is known for keeping his promises, especially when it comes to his drivers. After Daniel Ricciardo clinched McLaren’s first victory under Brown’s leadership at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, Brown celebrated by getting a tattoo of the Monza circuit on his left arm. Now, three years later, he’s done it again to honor another milestone for the team and Lando Norris.

Norris finally achieved his first Formula 1 race win at the Miami Grand Prix, which marked his 110th race start. This victory wasn’t just a personal achievement for Norris but also a significant moment for the Woking-based team. It cemented McLaren’s position as one of the two top teams including Ferrari who can now often challenge Red Bull for race wins.

During the race, a timely Safety Car allowed the #4 driver to make a pit stop and return to the track ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen. Once in the lead, Norris never looked back and secured the win with almost an eight-second gap to the second-place man.

To commemorate this victory, Zak Brown got a new tattoo. This time, he chose the Miami circuit, placing it on the top of his right arm, mirroring his earlier Monza tattoo. This gesture not only celebrates Norris’ achievement but also signifies the growing bond between the driver and the team.

This time for Lando’s win, @ZBrownCEO has done it again! A tattoo of the Miami International Autodrome circuit! pic.twitter.com/iqR2Rnepr0 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 7, 2024

While Ricciardo’s win at Monza was a special moment, as it was McLaren’s first in many years, Norris’ win holds even greater significance. Unlike Ricciardo, who had already won seven races before joining McLaren, the Briton had been chasing his first victory since his debut in 2019. The win showcased just how far Norris has come as a driver.

Lando Norris and McLaren can soon become a championship threat to Red Bull

The tattoo tradition started with a bet between Brown and Ricciardo. Brown promised that if Ricciardo could deliver McLaren’s first win under his leadership, he would get a tattoo and join the Honey Badger in his famous “Shoey” celebration on the podium. Brown made a similar promise to Norris, who began his Formula 1 career with McLaren and has been with the team for six years now.

Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris e Zak Brown bebendo shoey ! Eu vivi pra ver esse momento !#F1 #ItalianGP #McLaren pic.twitter.com/nqII0L43GE — Portal McLaren Racing (@McLarenBrasilF1) September 12, 2021

Through these years, Norris has established himself as the senior driver at McLaren, especially alongside his younger teammate, Oscar Piastri. Despite being only 24 years old himself, Norris’ experience and consistent performance have made him a key figure in the team.

The partnership between Norris and McLaren has come a long way. They have now become regular visitors to the podium. And with McLaren getting faster and faster with each upgrade they bring to the car, they are closing the gap to Red Bull really quickly.

If this upward trajectory continues, Norris could realistically challenge for the championship as early as next season before the new regulations shake up the pecking order of the grid once again in 2026.