“Fiery personalities” – Damon Hill questions if Fernando Alonso and his $2.9 Billion worth new boss will be a good match

1996 Formula One World Champion, Damon Hill has questioned the prospect of Fernando Alonso and Lawrence Stroll working together.

With 4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel retiring from the sport at the end of the season, Fernando Alonso made a shock move to Aston Martin to kick off the F1 silly season. The Spaniard will pair up with the son of team owner Lance Stroll from the 2023 season.

Alonso driving for the Silverstone-based team from next season means that he will be working with team owner Lawrence Stroll. Damon Hill, the 1996 Formula 1 World champion, has questioned the prospect of both of them working together. Hill has described both the people in question as fiery personalities.

While it may be too early to come to conclusions on the future partnership, Hill may have a point. Alonso has had a reputation for radio outbursts, especially when driving for underperforming teams.

From the infamous “GP2 Engine” quote during his second stint at McLaren to “All the time you have to leave a space” while at Ferrari.

Lawrence Stroll is not one to shy away from speaking his mind. The recent ‘copy gate’ controversy where the team was subject to protests from other teams for copying the 2019 Mercedes.

The Canadian was “appalled” by the accusations. He also accused teams of “dragging their name through the mud”.

Also Read: $20 Million per year earning F1 driver rejected Aston Martin only to accept them year later

Lawrence Stroll and Fernando Alonso in the same organization. Get your popcorn ready. They will certainly give us a show. May not be a happy one. Do you see this going well?#f1 — Jeff Kirk (@JeffreyNKirk) August 2, 2022

Damon Hill surprised at Fernando Alonso’s switch from Alpine to Aston Martin

Hill, like most of the F1 community, was left surprised at Alonso leaving Alpine for Aston Martin. Speaking on the F1 nation podcast, the Brit found it hard to see why the Spaniard would move to the Silverstone-based team.

He stated: “I was very surprised he’d gone to Aston Martin. Obviously when Seb [Vettel] went it was an opening, but it’s a kind of not now.

Hill was also questioning why Alonso would like to spend his final few years in Formula 1 at the back of the field, stating: “Let’s be honest, Fernando is gonna have to retire eventually so it’s possibly the last team he’ll be with”.

It remains to be seen how the Aston Martin-Fernando Alonso partnership turns out.

Also read: Former Aston Martin driver explains 2-time world champion’s decision