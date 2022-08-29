32 GP winner Fernando Alonso caught wagging finger at Lewis Hamilton after the major crash at Belgian GP

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton were involved in a major crash at the Belgian Grand Prix following which the latter had to retire.

In the opening lap of the Belgian GP, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton collided with Fernando Alonso causing a significant crash and suffering irreparable damage to his car.

The 7-time world champion had to retire from the race while Alonso went ahead to finish P5 after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc suffered a five-second penalty.

Alonso fumed at his former rival for causing the collision and labelled the Briton an idiot over the team radio. The 32 GP winner said, “What an idiot! Closing the door from the outside. We had a mega start, but this guy only knows how to start and finish first.”

The Spaniard was also wagging his finger at stricken Hamilton parked on the outside of Blanchimont corner.

Fernando Alonso waving to Lewis Hamilton after crashing into him pic.twitter.com/eDeNl8Bend — Sportsville (@Sportsville_) August 29, 2022

Lewis Hamilton took responsibility for the collision

Speaking to the media after the collision, Hamilton accepted that it was his fault and he didn’t leave space for Alonso resulting in the crash.

Hamilton and Alonso were battling for the second position at Les Combes. However, the Mercedes star mistimed his corner entry and slammed into the side of the Alpine.

The Mercedes driver admitted his fault but also seemed frustrated at the Spaniard’s comment. He said, “I don’t really have a response to it. I know that’s how things feel in the heat of the moment.

“But it’s nice to know how he feels about me in a way, better that it’s out in the open, how he feels. As I said, it wasn’t intentional and I take responsibility for it. That’s what adults do.”

