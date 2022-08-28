“Lewis Hamilton only knows how to start from 1st” – Fernando Alonso ridicules 7-time world champion for crashing into him at Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton collided with his former rival Fernando Alonso and suffered irreparable damage following which he retired from the Belgian GP.

As the lights went out at the Belgian GP, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Alpine’s Fernando Alonso collided causing irreparable damage to the Briton’s car.

Both the drivers were competing for the second position when they made huge contact. Hamilton came out as the worst affected one as he had to retire from the Belgian GP.

Hamilton had his hopes high this weekend for his first win of the 2022 season. It was earlier reported that the 7-time world champion left the track at midnight as he was figuring out how to win the race.

Drama on the opening lap at the #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 Lewis Hamilton is out of the race after colliding with Fernando Alonso! 😮pic.twitter.com/9FPWa4IiGG — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 28, 2022

But it did not work out well. The Briton didn’t even get to complete a single lap rather he suffered his first DNF of the season.

Alonso did not hold back his words when angrily speaking about the collision. He ridiculed his former rival and said, “What an idiot! Closing the door from the outside. We had a mega start, but this guy only knows how to start and finish first.”

Also Read: Why Max Verstappen didn’t give tow to Sergio Perez for pole position boost

No further action on Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso’s collision

In the opening lap, Hamilton was trying to make a move around the outside of Alonso’s car at Les Combes when he made contact.

The Spaniard’s front wing smashed into Hamilton’s rear right tyre which launched him into the air. Hamilton was soon asked to stop and get out of the car safely. Hamilton had a confident start as he passed Sergio Perez at the start.

The stewards had investigated the incident and concluded that no further action would be taken.

While Hamilton returns back to the garage after the disappointment, his teammate George Russell continued to remain in the battle to at least bring a podium.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton left the track at midnight only after he figured out how to win the 2022 Belgian GP