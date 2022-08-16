32 Grand Prix winner Fernando Alonso assesses podium chances with Alpine ahead of $15 Million move to Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso thinks that his team Alpine would need help from the top three teams to make him finish at the podium in 2022.

In 201, Fernando Alonso, after a long wait, returned to the F1 podium in Qatar. This year, Alpine has been battling McLaren for the P4 in the standings and is leading them by four points.

But, the French team is yet to get to the podium this year. Even though the 2022 regulations were supposed to add competition, the top three of every Grand Prix are dominated by Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes.

However, Alonso thinks that there is a possibility of the French team getting a podium in 2022. But he suggests that it would be possible with the support of the top three teams’ misfortunes.

“Obviously we need some help from the top three teams in front of us, but we always see one or two retirements from them,” Alonso told media, including RacingNews365.com.

“We saw in Austria Checo [Perez] had the problem, a few races ago, Carlos [Sainz] and Checo had problems as well, so there is always that possibility of a top five or top six [position] available.

“As we saw in Silverstone in the last couple of laps, anything can happen before you. The podium is just there, so I’m feeling positive. From our point of view, the second part of the season is quite optimistic in terms of performance and if we deliver some clean weekends we will score big points.”

Did Fernando Alonso spoil Alpine’s order?

Alonso’s announcement by Aston Martin for 2023 shocked the whole F1 community. Surely, Alpine also didn’t see it coming seeing by their reaction and how they couldn’t deal with the situation.

Some reports claim Alpine only got to know about the move through Aston Martin’s public statement. With this, the French team’s sudden resort was their reserve driver Oscar Piastri’s promotion.

Historically seen every second part of a season when Fernando Alonso is leaving s team he drives at 110% He will be at beast mode, enjoy the show#LaMision pic.twitter.com/QWOgW1Oqmk — Fernando Alonso updates (@startonpole) August 15, 2022

However, the fire was further fueled when he claimed that Alpine announced his F1 seat with them without his consent. Moreover, he said he wouldn’t be driving for them next year amidst his links with McLaren.

Therefore, Alpine is technically without a second driver for the next year. Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer has claimed that over 14 drivers have contacted him announcing their interest in competing for them.

