Carlos Sainz disagrees with $50 Million former world champion over Ferrari’s debacles

Carlos Sainz does not see eye to eye with 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg regarding the ongoing problems at Ferrari.

Ferrari made a bright start to the 2022 season, winning two of the first three races. Since then, however, it has gone downhill for the Italian outfit. Bad luck has played its part, but the reason behind their slump has mainly been down to their questionable strategy calls.

Charles Leclerc lost out on a lot of valuable points because Ferrari made some very poor decisions. Sainz too has been a victim of this but has not been as affected as his teammate.

🇫🇷 Good recovery. I enjoyed going through the field and I gave everything out there. Unlucky in the pits, but we fought for the podium. Like always, we will review to try and improve and we’ll keep pushing. On to Hungary. 👉https://t.co/42Svv3kHsa –#CarlosSainz pic.twitter.com/IxCwpvibeL — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) July 24, 2022

One such example was in France where Sainz started the race from P20. He made a fabulous recovery drive and fought his way up to P3 in spite of two slow pit stops. Towards the closing stages of the race, when it looked like Sainz could come away with a podium, Ferrari decided to call him in for a stop.

This messed up his chances of finishing in the top three, and he ended up in fifth place. It was a call that left everyone, including Nico Rosberg absolutely baffled.

Also read: $5 Million under debt Emerson Fittipaldi sets his eyes to win Italian elections with far right wing party

Carlos Sainz disagrees with Nico Rosberg about problems in Ferrari

Like Sainz, Leclerc too had a lot of his races ruined because of Ferrari making the wrong decision. His homecoming race at Monaco got spoiled after he finished P4 despite starting on pole.

Rosberg questioned the management of Ferrari after Sainz’s mess up at Circuit Paul Ricard. The former Mercedes driver called for radical changes to be made in the team if they were to have any hope of catching up to Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz, however, does not agree with Rosberg. The Spaniard feels that the Maranello-based outfit is on the right trajectory, and just has to find more consistency if they are to make bigger strides.

Ferrari bottling strategy pic.twitter.com/meI681V25d — Tom Bellingham (@TommyWTF1) May 29, 2022

“Clearly our team needs to keep maturing and needs to keep improving to be able to consistently get wins,” Sainz said to Racingnews365.com. “During the race in Hungary, I think the pace of the car was just not there.”

“We need to analyse why to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” the 27-year-old added.

Also read: George Russell admits $1.3 Million crash with Valtteri Bottas helped shape his career