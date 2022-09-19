Valtteri Bottas holds the record for highest speed recorded at a Grand Prix with 231.4 MPH

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas currently holds the record for the fastest speed recorded at a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas, the current Alfa Romeo driver, holds the record for setting the fastest speed in a Formula 1 Grand Prix. The record was achieved during the 2016 Mexican Grand Prix when he stormed at the speed of 231.4 MPH.

While the Finn may have achieved the speed for highest speed in an F1 Grand Prix, he was not driving the fastest car on the grid at the time.

In 2016, Bottas was driving for the Williams F1 team. He got the fastest car on the grid from 2017 onwards when he joined Mercedes as Nico Rosberg retired.

The Finnish driver partnered with Lewis Hamilton, who became the 7-time world champion. While Hamilton was breaking records in his stats, Bottas turned up with an impressive one with the fastest speed and holds up to that to this day.

The record is something that Williams could also claim as one of their own. Considering it was achieved in the Williams FW38, their 2016 challenger.

Since the 2016 season, Williams’ top speed has only gone down. The team has faced turbulent times and stands last in the constructors’ championship.

Also Read: 10 GP winner Valtteri Bottas does not know where to put his Mercedes parting gift

Sir valterri bottas is the greatest of all time — PorridgeandCoffee 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@PorridgeCoffee_) September 13, 2022

Record shows the power advantage of Mercedes at the start of the Turbo Hybrid era

While the record of the fastest ever speeds in a Formula 1 Grand Prix might not have been done in a Mercedes, the team can take pride in the record. After all, Williams was powered by Mercedes even back in 2016.

Such a record also shows the dominance of Mercedes power in the early years of the turbo hybrid era. The team dominated the sport for eight consecutive seasons until losing their flare due to new technical regulations in the 2022 season.

With new engine regulations coming in 2026, it remains to be seen if the newer engines could be more powerful and if someone could break Bottas’ record.

Also Read: Toto Wolff reveals how energy crises in UK has destabilized Mercedes’ operational expenses