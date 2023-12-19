Certified Santa Claus Max Verstappen Might Just Be the Best Gifter on the F1 Grid

Max Verstappen may be renowned for his fierce racing spirit on the F1 track, but the Dutch Lion is just a big softy on the inside. This side has especially radiated during the annual F1 Secret Santa tradition. While Verstappen’s driving prowess makes headlines, his gift-giving finesse steals the spotlight.

Advertisement

This year, the lucky recipient of this personalized touch was Valtteri Bottas, known for his cheeky “Bottass” alter ego and subsequent calendar that leaves little to the imagination. Verstappen presented Bottas with a customized art book featuring cleverly photoshopped images. Nuanced with his personality, Verstappen titled it, “A simply lovely loos at butts in art.” The hilarious message paired with the creative gift left Bottas visibly pleased.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C05c8cCCOxs/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Last year, Max Verstappen played Santa to Mick Schumacher, presenting him with a seemingly simple lion stuffed toy. However, the surprise went beyond the cuddly exterior, as Verstappen had also adopted a real lion for Schumacher, a known wildlife enthusiast. Schumacher might’ve been initially underwhelmed, but soon impressed with the “thoughtful” and symbolic gift given to him.

In 2021, Verstappen turned his attention to Sebastian Vettel, celebrated for his litter-picking endeavors in the grandstands that season. Vettel’s commitment to environmental causes inspired Verstappen’s choice of gifts which included litter-pickers and miniature bee furniture – a nod to Vettel’s bee hotel activities.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChaDen0lcp4/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In 2019, Verstappen bestowed the honor of his Secret Santa magic upon Daniel Ricciardo. Recognizing Ricciardo’s deep love for music and his penchant for flaunting his questionable singing skills, Verstappen “went all out”, gifting him a karaoke set. Ricciardo, appreciating the grand gesture, remarked that it had to be someone who knew him well, and wasn’t too surprised to guess it was Verstappen.

Even fans are impressed with Max Verstappen

The F1 Secret Santa series is a fan-favorite during Christmas time. It not only fills the void of the season being over, but the excitement of drivers’ gifts and the question of “who got whom?” stirs up the Christmas spirit. However, Verstappen has been a constant star in this conversation.

Advertisement

Even this season, fans were thoroughly impressed with Max for once again being creative and thoughtful with his gift.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lordpercevalhq/status/1736798845433262295?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Clearly, the joke and the humor were well-appreciated by everyone. But, this fan makes a poignant note:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/aseriesofpapaya/status/1736836881155793011?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Overall, Verstappen’s thoughtfulness and “ingenious” thinking stood out, compared to the rest of the grid.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cassiiopxia/status/1736797743308583171?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cassiiopxia/status/1736798232515424399?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In an F1 culture where drivers often exchange small, humorous gifts or PR packages, Max Verstappen stands out for going the extra mile. Investing time and originality to ensure his gifts are not only presents but experiences, their recipients have consistently walked away with a broad smile and a deep sense of satisfaction Max Verstappen’s Secret Santa legacy continues to unfold, adding a touch of creativity and warmth to the fast-paced world of F1.