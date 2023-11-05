38 Year Old Lewis Hamilton Unveils His Secret “Toolbox” to Competing Like He’s 20

Lewis Hamilton has been racing for over 16 years and has recently signed a contract extension that will keep him competing at the highest levels of the sport for a further two years. With 103 Grand Prix victories under his belt, the seven-time champion has a sizable amount of races yet to compete in and win.

Despite having such a lengthy career, Hamilton has demonstrated talent equivalent to the abilities of a 20-year-old. In one of his recent interviews with menshealth.com, the Briton finally disclosed the secret toolbox that has allowed him to compete fearlessly against the aggressive younger generation.

Lewis Hamilton is among the few Formula One drivers who have been vocal about the significance of mental health and numerous other societal issues. The seven-time winner is fully aware of how important his mental health has been in defining his persona, having experienced racism as a child and agonizing heartbreak such as the Abu Dhabi setback. Given this, the legendary motorist gave an unexpected response when asked about the longevity of his career and how he intends to compete against drivers who are in their 20s.

While chatting, the 38-year-old remarked, ” Mental health is at the top of the pyramid. Everything else feeds into that. Ultimately, the more tools you can add to that mental health toolbox, the easier it is to live a better and happier life.”Hamilton then drew attention to the stress that athletes face throughout their careers and highlighted the factors that can motivate them to keep pushing themselves.

While speaking about himself, the Briton mentioned two habits he is working on to balance his career and his health to relish life. He said, “So I’ve been adding meditation and cryotherapy and stretching every day.”

What advice does Lewis Hamilton offer for living a balanced life?

Lewis Hamilton is among those with the most comprehensive understanding of both physical and mental well-being to share with his supporters. The champion, who is presently battling in his 17th Formula One season, was previously spotted discussing his daily exercise regimen and other pursuits that have enabled him to excel in his sports.

In an interview with SL. Man, the 38-year-old, discussed his exercise routine. He first shared that, upon waking from bed, he drinks a large glass of water, does some yoga and stretches, and spends ten minutes meditating to help him clear his mind. He revealed how he feels so much better mentally after engaging in high-intensity interval training.

It’s intriguing to observe that Hamilton seems to be able to enhance his mental well-being in more ways. Among these strategies include emphasizing the need for self-care and the requirement of taking breaks from electronics. On top of this, Hamilton notes that maintaining his physical and mental health enables him to spend more time engaging in his passions, which include skydiving and surfing.

Along with this, the Briton also engages himself in specific recreational activities. For instance, Hamilton loves music and utilizes his imagination in his own time, both of which the Mercedes ace finds to be very helpful in other areas of his life. In a nutshell, the British man has successfully brought attention to the necessity of upholding one’s physical and mental well-being in order to lead a healthy life, regardless of one’s method of doing so. Hamilton cited, ” Put good habits in place and create the healthiest routine possible,” as he wrapped up his discussion. ” I honestly think we can achieve anything we want.”