Max Verstappen Sits In the Hot Seat As His Own Fans Debate Recent Praise Given to His Talents

Following an incredible 2023 season, Max Verstappen is garnering praise from every nook and cranny of the F1 world. According to a recent report from RacingNews 365, ex-F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone is another person who believes in the prowess of the Dutchman. In fact, he is so confident in Verstappen’s abilities that Ecclestone claimed the 26-year-old would be able to reciprocate his success, even if he drove for another team.

Ecclestone praised Christian Horner’s leadership within the Red Bull setup while praising the three-time reigning world champion for being the benchmark in every aspect of F1 racing.

“Christian Horner has done an excellent job. Max [Verstappen] is currently the benchmark in every field”, said Ecclestone.

The 93-year-old added Verstappen would win even if drove for less competitive machinery such as Ferrari, McLaren, or Mercedes. Despite the three teams paling in comparison to the performances of Red Bull, Ecclestone believes had the Dutchman driven for any of them, the result of the 2023 championship would have been much different.

The statements of Ecclestone soon became a base for discussions between fans of Verstappen on the social media platform Reddit, with groups forming over the credibility of the claim.

Max Verstappen fans stand at crossroads owing to Ecclestone’s comments

Soon after Ecclestone made bold claims about the prowess of the Red Bull drivers, fans took to Reddit to have their say on the matter. While many claimed Verstappen was certainly capable of achieving the feat, others said the car played an equally important role in his success.

Certain fans came forth to support the argument, stating Verstappen was clearly capable of achieving the feat.

Another group of fans doubted the claim and felt it might be too bold of a statement to make.

One fan stated that while winning races was a possibility for Verstappen, securing a champion win might not be as easy for him.

Meanwhile, another wrote about how they wished to see a scenario like this played out in real life, reversing the roles of certain drivers.

