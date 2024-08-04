39-Year-Old Lewis Hamilton Still Has Cat-Like Reflexes as Lando Norris’ Achilles’ Heel Is Revealed

The 2024 Formula 1 season has produced some of the most riveting racing action in recent times. And with the title battle intensifying, every point matters. Despite being 39, Lewis Hamilton has proved this season that he is far from the end of his prime. On the flip side, Lando Norris needs to dig deep after the summer break if he intends to dethrone Max Verstappen.

14 rounds into the season, a particular statistic has been doing the rounds of the internet. According to this statistic, the #44 driver is the most efficient driver off the line so far. The seven-time world champion’s cat-like reflexes have seen him gain nine places off the line so far – the highest of anybody on the grid.

Hamilton is currently the second-oldest driver on the grid. His longtime rival Fernando Alonso (43), however, is not having the best of times in the AMR24 this season. The Spanish racing ace has one of the worst records in terms of the opening lap – losing five places in total over the course of the season so far.

Higher up the grid, McLaren’s Lando Norris is the closest title rival to three-time world champion Max Verstappen. That being said, the #4 driver has dropped massive points in the recent races. Looking at the stats, the Briton has the worst opening lap record with 26 places lost off the start.

Former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner has also singled this out to be one of the biggest weaknesses of the #4 driver. But Norris isn’t the only driver on the grid who needs to work on his starts. Visa Cash App RB’s (V-CARB) Daniel Ricciardo has lost a staggering 20 places between the opening two laps of a race.

The #3 driver, who partnered Norris at McLaren previously, is looking to pave his way back into the works Red Bull team. With only 10 more races to go this season, the Honey Badger will be working hard in the summer break to ensure that he makes a better case than Sergio Perez for a seat with Red Bull for 2025 and beyond.