mobile app bar

Guenther Steiner Raps Lando Norris for Failing to Overcome Glaring Weakness Which Is Costing McLaren Dearly

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Guenther Steiner Raps Lando Norris for Failing to Overcome Glaring Weakness Which Is Costing McLaren Dearly

Credits: IMAGO Motorsport Images, IMAGO Eibner

McLaren find themselves locked into a tight battle for the 2024 Constructors’ title with Red Bull. However, repeated mistakes from Lando Norris are hurting the Woking-based team’s chances of fighting for the title dearly.

On the Red Flags Podcast, former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner discussed the issues the #4 driver is facing with his race starts. Throughout the season, the Briton has failed to make up a single position during the opening lap. On the contrary, as the 2024 Belgian GP showed, Norris has mostly missed out on race wins by dropping places as the lights go out.

Steiner explained, “He [Norris] needs to stop doing it because he’s starting to lose a lot of races because of his starts, you know. So, I hope he gets his act together. He’s doing some silly little mistakes still, which I am surprised he still keeps on doing them.”

Accounting for the Sprint Races also run so far, Norris has maintained the status quo in terms of his grid position during ten races. As for the other seven races, he has lost places during the start of the Grand Prix.

As a result, the British racing ace only has one win to his name so far. Looking at the races in the past (like the Hungarian GP and the Belgian GP), the #4 driver has not made the most of his starting position. Consequently, he has dropped down the order and failed to recover enough to be in contention for the win again.

Norris acknowledges his race start mistakes in 2024

Steiner isn’t the only one concerned about Norris’ race starts. The McLaren driver himself is often very hard on himself and has explained how his mistakes have resulted in his side losing the opportunity to score valuable points.

Norris admitted that a certain standard needs to be maintained to ensure consistency in a sport when the competition is so close. He has also hinted at working with the team more closely in the future to iron out the minor niggles that have been impeding them from getting the best possible result over a race weekend.

The issues plaguing McLaren and Norris, however, have come as a welcome surprise for the fans. This season has been highly competitive with seven different race winners in the first 14 rounds of the season so far.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these