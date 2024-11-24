“4 in a Row Baby”: Kelly Piquet Among the Firsts to Celebrate Max Verstappen’s Yet Another Title Win

Max Verstappen has officially cemented his place in Formula 1 history by claiming his fourth World Drivers’ Championship, becoming only the sixth driver in the sport’s history to do so. The Dutchman clinched the title with a composed drive at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, finishing fifth and securing the points he needed to stay ahead of his championship rival Lando Norris.

Among the first to celebrate Verstappen’s remarkable achievement was his partner, Kelly Piquet. Although she wasn’t in Las Vegas to witness the victory in person, Piquet made her excitement known on social media as she shared a series of heartfelt pictures on her Instagram story to mark the milestone.

Piquet shared a photo of Verstappen and captioned it, “4 in a Row Baby,” highlighting the magnitude of his accomplishment. Her story also featured a clip of Verstappen climbing out of his Red Bull after the race, showcasing the pride and love she has for him.

Kelly Piquet was one of the first to congratulate Max Verstappen on his 4th consecutive F1 title.#Formula1 #LasVegasGP #MaxVerstappen pic.twitter.com/z7zZIZ8uus — Formula World (@F1_Grand_Prix) November 24, 2024

Piquet and Verstappen have been a couple since the Dutchman won his first world championship in 2021. Over the years, she has been a constant source of support, frequently posting celebratory messages during his races and milestones.

Verstappen managed a tricky race on the way to his fourth consecutive title

Verstappen’s calm and calculated approach during the Las Vegas Grand Prix was a testament to his maturity as a driver. After the second round of pit stops, he initially held a podium position. However, when Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, and Charles Leclerc arrived in faster cars, Verstappen chose not to engage in unnecessary battles.

The way Max is so emotional over the radio… he deserves everything and more.pic.twitter.com/Bwdpk1XnM9 — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) November 24, 2024

He even asked his team on the radio if they wanted him to fight for positions, but his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase reminded him to focus on the bigger picture: securing the championship. This conservative approach paid off, as Verstappen avoided risks and finished the race in fifth place, which was enough to seal the title.