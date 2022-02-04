“Not giving away what color it is, you’ll have to wait and see!”: George Russell teases a return to the silver color scheme for the 2022 Mercedes car

George Russell may have just confirmed the rumors about Mercedes returning to their original silver color scheme for the 2022 season.

Mercedes have used a silver livery for the majority of their time in F1. Upon the name’s re-entry into the sport in 2010, the Silver Arrows lived up to their name by donning a silver car until the 2020 season.

Ahead of the 2020 campaign, Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes team revealed that they would switch to using a black livery. This was done to support Hamilton’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ initiative, something which the F1 community welcomed with open arms.

Fans really seemed to love the W10’s black color scheme. And Midway into the 2020 season, Toto Wolff confirmed that they would continue to use the same colors for the 2021 campaign.

However, it has been widely reported that Mercedes would be returning to their original livery concept ahead of the upcoming season. Their new driver George Russell may have just confirmed those rumors in a recent interview.

“I saw a show car with the 2022 livery on, which looks great!” Russell said. “I can’t wait to show you all that and I’m sure you’re going to absolutely love it. No giving away what color it is, so you’ll have to wait and see.”

George Russell wants to create his own legacy at Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton

Russell makes his move to Mercedes in 2022 after spending all three seasons of his F1 career with Williams. He has shown everyone that he has what it takes to fight for race wins, stepping in as Hamilton’s replacement at the 2020 Sakhir GP.

At the race in Bahrain, Russell missed out on his first F1 win after a pit-stop blunder made by the Mercedes crew. However, the young Brit is adamant that he does not want people to remember him for that evening.

“I think people who have it easy throughout their career. Throughout their life, when they do face these disappointments, they struggle to deal with it,” Russell said. “And probably aren’t able to bounce back as quickly.”

“And that’s why I’m grateful that I’ve been in this position on a number of occasions. To make me more resilient. I would have loved to have won that race in Sakhir. But that’s not what I want my career to be remembered by.”

Russell will drive alongside seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton at the Brackley based team in 2022.

