“50% Is Invested in Public Equities”: Nico Rosberg Reveals His Investing Portfolio

Being an F1 driver for over a decade, Nico Rosberg amassed a lot of wealth, which was amplified thanks to his success as World Champion in his final season with Mercedes in 2016. Ever since he retired, Rosberg has put in a lot of time and energy into maintaining and multiplying that wealth, making sure he can contribute to his fortune for years to come.

Rosberg, who has a net worth of more than $20 million, has a rather smart investment portfolio, as he revealed in an interview with The Straits Times. When asked if he put in money in physical objects like cars or watches, Rosberg responded by taking the host on a deep dive into the world of stocks and shares.

“I kept it quite simple,” he said. “More than 50% [of his wealth] is invested in public equities. Most of that is just in the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100.”

Rosberg added that they were all buy-and-hold investments, meaning he doesn’t need to keep a check on them every day or engage in intra-day trading to get good profits. “It’s performed unbelievably well, so I’m very happy with that.”

The United States is the place to invest money, as per Rosberg. “It’s gonna capture most of the value creation,” the German former driver added, explaining why he invests only in the American market.

Other than that, Rosberg is also an investor in the clean energy sector, which gave birth to ventures like Rosberg X Racing, a team that competes in Extreme E, an electric buggy racing series. His busy days of traveling the world are now over, and Rosberg lives a comparatively less hectic life in Singapore, which is where he gave this interview.

Rosberg’s life in Singapore

Rosberg is now a full-fledged entrepreneur, which he believes is less demanding than F1. He spoke about how competing at the highest level against the best drivers in the world made him ready for everything. “It doesn’t sound so modest, but now whatever comes in business, it’s going to be easier than what I experienced in the past.”

It has also allowed his life to be more flexible, something he explained by revealing how he spent an entire day at the Singapore zoo, which wouldn’t have been possible when he was in F1. That’s when the host asked him what his ideal day would look like.

Gardens by the Bay, Singapore – a phenomenal place to host our very first Greentech Festival in Asia! I’m glad to meet so many inspiring people at our Green Awards Gala, everyone working on accelerating positive change. One example that inspired me tonight: pic.twitter.com/0GcarhjYUc — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) November 17, 2022

“My perfect days have been here [Singapore],” Rosberg replied. Playing tennis in the morning with his best friend, having breakfast with his wife, meeting some interesting people — successful entrepreneurs living in the city — giving him a chance to build connections. Later, he would have lunch with his wife again.

Rosberg loved the idea of picking up his children from school, followed by an outing with them, perhaps to the zoo. He would put his kids to bed around 6 PM and then go out to the Hawker’s Center in Singapore at night with his wife. An ideal, peaceful retirement life for one of F1’s greatest.