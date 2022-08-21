$50 Million worth Daniel Ricciardo makes relationship with daughter of ex-F1 driver Gerhard Berger official

Mclaren driver Daniel Ricciardo has made his relationship with his girlfriend Heidi Berger official through a series of social media posts.

Ricciardo has a massive fan following. That comes with fans wanting to know all about their favourite drivers including their romantic relationships.

While it was highly rumoured that the Australian driver is dating Berger, the couple themselves never made any comments.

Ricciardo mostly keeps his private life, private. He has often spoken about the importance of keeping family close and of maintaining relationships privately. Heidi is the daughter of former F1 driver Gerhard Berger.

However, recently in a series of pictures and videos, the Honey-Badger posted updates of a romantic getaway with his girlfriend on his Instagram account.

The last update about Ricciardo’s romantic life was when he was with Jemma Boskovic, his high-school sweetheart. However, their relationship could not withstand the toll of hectic Formula 1 life and it ended in 2016.

Daniel Ricciardo feels worthy of an F1 seat

Ricciardo is not having his best time in F1 with the McLaren team. His struggles since his first year with the Woking-based team in 2021 have continued in the current season. The Austrian has been outperformed by his teammate Lando Norris on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, the Oscar Piastri and Alpine chaos have not helped the Australian either as he sits on the brink of losing his seat.

Despite all the disappointments coming his way, Ricciardo is trying to move forward positively.

“I believe I still thrive off it because I still believe I belong [in Formula 1] and can do it. That’s what really gets me jacked. And the love of it, as well as knowing any weekend it could be there, it could be around the corner.”

“Monza last year…a week before at Zandvoort nobody was predicting that not even myself, so even just the thought of a weekend like that could be one week away, it’s pretty cool,” said Ricciardo.

