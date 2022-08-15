Harry Styles leaves F1 Twitter in frenzy with $100 Daniel Ricciardo T-shirt

Harry Styles melted the hearts of Daniel Ricciardo fans on Twitter by wearing the honey badger’s t-shirt in New York.

Ricciardo is not having a great spell at McLaren. Ever since joining the Woking-based outfit last year, his career has gone downhill and he’s now on the verge of being axed by team CEO Zak Brown.

Despite his on-track problems, Ricciardo remains one of F1’s most popular and marketable stars. Ever since the release of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, his popularity in the US has sky-rocketed in particular.

Every year during the US Grand Prix in Austin, no one looks as excited as Ricciardo does. He has a special place in his heart for Texas and fully immerses himself in the Lone Star State’s culture.

Harry wore a @danielricciardo Speedway collection tee out in New York recently. This shirt was part of a special collection around the F1 US Grand Prix last October!https://t.co/urXkynfUJS pic.twitter.com/RGk9Rf4zoO — Harry Styles Fashion Archive (@hsfasharchive) August 14, 2022

As a result of his popularity in the US, several celebrities have also become Ricciardo fans. One such fan is Harry Styles, who was seen wearing a Ricciardo t-shirt recently.

F1 Twitter falls in love with Harry Styles wearing Daniel Ricciardo merchandise

Styles is one of the most popular singers in the World. The 28-year-old became a global sensation when he was part of the famous boy-band One Direction. He split from the band in 2015 but has launched a hugely successful solo career of his own.

Other than singing, he has also acted in some big movies like Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. As a result, the Brit is one of the most loved and followed celebrities in the World.

What a day to be alive as a harry and f1 stan — ny loves harry and dua 💓 (@IittIefreakrryy) August 14, 2022

Pictures of Styles repping Ricciardo merch in New York became viral on social media, and fans absolutely loved it. This t-shirt was part of a special collection launched all the way back during the US Grand Prix last October.

Ricciardo is on the verge of leaving McLaren. The team from Surrey desperately wants to secure the services of 2021 F2 Champion Oscar Piastri and will have to let the 33-year-old go, despite a year being left on his contract.

It’s unclear as to what the future holds for the Perth born driver, but whichever team lands him, will have a huge asset on their hands. Ricciardo is so far being heavily linked to the empty Alpine seat for 2023.

