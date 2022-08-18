How Michael Schumacher’s stolen medical files sold for $68,000 to media companies

According to his management, the medical records and files of Michael Schumacher’s health following his 2013 Skiing accident were stolen.

In 2013, former World Champion Michael Schumacher was enjoying his holidays in the French Alps after retiring from F1 for the second and the last time.

Michael was fond of skiing and enjoying it with his son Mick. But unfortunately, the former racer fell and hit his head on a rock. He sustained a serious head injury despite wearing a ski helmet.

Michael was airlifted to Grenoble Hospital. His life was hanging in the balance as he underwent 2 major brain surgeries. Schumacher was put into a medically induced coma because of a traumatic brain injury.

The family of Michael Schumacher has given a rare public update on his condition to coincide with his 50th birthday. The Formula One legend has not been seen in public since suffering a severe brain injury in a skiing accident five years ago. https://t.co/tc5OUTfUo4 #7News pic.twitter.com/iuipAxMzDF — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) January 3, 2019

His family and his management team have been extremely private. And not much news regarding his health updates has been released. There are reports that he is paralysed and not mobile.

While former Ferrari manager Jean Todt stated that Schumacher was making “good progress”. But in 2014, the Schumacher family had to face another difficult challenge concerning Michael’s health and privacy.

Also Read: Michael Schumacher made a will to distribute his wealth three years before his skiing accident

Michael Schumacher’s medical files stolen

In 2014, the management team of Michael Schumacher reported malicious activity. His team confirmed that several files containing the records and medical files of the former Ferrari driver had been stolen.

Apparently, Michael was shifted from the hospital back to his home in Switzerland after his health improved. It was reported that these files were being offered to several European media outlets.

Sabine Kehm, managing director of Schumacher’s offices in Geneva, said: “For several days, stolen documents and data are being offered for sale. The offeror claims them to be the medical file of Michael Schumacher.

She continued, “We cannot judge if these documents are authentic. However, the documents are clearly stolen. The theft has been reported. The authorities are involved.”

7 F1 world titles 91 F1 race wins 155 F1 podiums Champion Legend 52 years old today#KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/f4qCiclQLI — Formula 1 (@F1) January 3, 2021

She adds, “The publication of such documents and data are forbidden. The contents of any medical files are totally private and confidential and must not made available to the public.”

His team has issued a strict warning against the purchase and publication of these records. Any such instance would result in a legal procedure and a lawsuit.

Also Read: Michael Schumacher ski accident rescuer talks about post accident scenes

Suspect involved in Michael Schumacher’s case found dead

In August of 2014, a man was arrested for leaking Michael Schumacher’s medical files. The suspect was a manager at Swiss air rescue firm Rega.

In June 2014, Michael Schumacher was transported from the French Hospital to his home in Switzerland. His medical documents were shared with the rescue teams and were leaked at this point.

French Authorities tracked the IP address of the computer used to steal the medical records. The man was arrested and interrogated by Zurich police.

Micheal Schumacher’s tragic skiing accident was seven years today, and the world of F1 hasn’t been the same since. #KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/bVYx5AH9LT — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) December 29, 2020

He was detained in a holding cell and had denied any wrongdoing. When officers went to bring him breakfast before a scheduled hearing before a judge, they found him hanging.

After conducting a thorough investigation, Zurich police determined it was a suicide and established no one else was responsible for the death. It was determined that the subject was not suicidal or mentally disturbed.

Also Read: When Michael Schumacher lost a major sponsorship contract after his Skiing accident in 2013