Thanks to piling sponsors and the bonuses after helping Red Bull win the 2023 championship, Sergio Perez’s net worth jumped from $26 million in 2023 to $75 million in 2024. The association with the reigning F1 champions has also seen Perez forge a partnership with Tag Heuer.

Despite being an ambassador for the luxury watch brand, the Mexican driver picked a humble $3,200 watch. That was unusual to see given his fellow F1 drivers’ expensive tastes in timepieces, which often land in seven figures of worth. Nevertheless, Perez posed with the exquisite Tag Heuer Carrera Date on the pages of a recent edition of GQ.

Launched in 2023, the ‘Date’ is the latest edition of the Carrera series. Tag Heuer introduced the series at the 2023 Watches and Wonders event held in Geneva. The brand roped in Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario to promote the Carrera Date series as a brand ambassador.

Daddario sported the timepiece at the Tag Heuer Carrera 60th anniversary event in London. The Baywatch star was wearing a classic black gown along with the ‘Carrera Date’ on the red carpet to highlight its luxurious appeal.

As for Perez, he chose the sober yet elegant green dial [from the 11 vibrant colors] for his GQ photoshoot. Enclosed in a stainless steel bezel and held by a stainless steel strap, the watch features another stainless steel element in the crown placed at the 3 o’clock position. It also boasts 18K 5N rose gold-plated applied hands, indexes, and a Tag Heuer shield, that provides a graceful contrast to the green dial.

The Carrera Date features Tag Heuer’s new ‘Calibre 7 Automatic’, which gives the watch a 56-hour power reserve. The hour and the minute hands and the indexes have a glow-in-the-dark element which makes visibility easier during nighttime.

Perez paired the Carrera Date with a retro look. His ensemble included a white shirt unbuttoned to his chest, topped over brown trousers. What gave the look a bold finish was a black leather jacket and a brown belt, coupled with a pair of black Ray Ban aviator sunglasses.

With action in F1 resuming at the US Grand Prix, Perez will look to regain his lost form. He has no more than six more races remaining in the season to justify his place at Red Bull Racing. With the likes of Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda preparing to present their bids for his seat, the Mexican minister of defense cannot rest easy.