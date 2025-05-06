Amidst Sergio Perez Rumors, Cadillac Is in ‘Secret Talks’ With Mick Schumacher

Ever since Cadillac got the green light to join the F1 grid in 2026 as the sport’s newest team, they’ve been on the hunt for two drivers who will lay the foundation of their project and kickstart their journey in the sport. Among the names in the rumor mill is Sergio Perez, who recently lost his seat at Red Bull. But he’s not alone.

Because of his popularity in the U.S. and Latin America, Perez is a lucrative choice for Cadillac, a team backed by General Motors.

At last weekend’s Miami GP, the American outfit unveiled their official team name and logo, alongside senior figures—team principal Graeme Lowdon and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss. Many had also expected Cadillac to announce at least one of its drivers.

With Perez widely tipped as a favorite for the seat, speculation intensified when his private jet was tracked landing in Miami just days before the race.

Sadly, Perez didn’t make an appearance, and Cadillac kept quiet about their 2026 lineup. However, a few days later, rumors surfaced that, alongside Perez, former Haas driver Mick Schumacher was also being considered for a seat.

German publication Bild reported that Schumacher was spotted in Miami, accompanying his best friend Esteban Ocon. While he was with Ocon in the Haas hospitality area, it is believed that Schumacher may have met with Cadillac executives present in the paddock.

It’s good to be back in the paddock, catching up with some familiar faces. pic.twitter.com/eKAuzJnkir — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) May 4, 2025

After attempting to make a comeback to F1 following his exit from Haas in 2022, the German driver has gradually faded into obscurity. Due to his WEC (World Endurance Championship) association with Alpine, he was in the running for a seat with the French team for 2025, but ultimately missed out on that opportunity as well.

A potential Cadillac call-up would be a huge surprise, considering Schumacher wasn’t even on the radar a few weeks ago. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s competing directly with Perez—after all, there are two spots to be filled.

With Perez’s long-time sponsor and businessman Carlos Slim also present at the Miami International Autodrome, all signs pointed toward the Mexican driver making his F1 return soon.

Cadillac seems like the perfect destination for him, given the ambitious nature of the project and its primary target audience in the Americas.

In addition to Perez, Cadillac was also looking to sign an American to further reinforce their identity. IndyCar star Colton Herta was seen as a strong option, sparking discussions about whether Cadillac could bring an American driver back to F1 after Logan Sargeant’s sudden departure last year.

However, with these recent reports surrounding Perez and Schumacher, it seems their desire may have waned.