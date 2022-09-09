80 Dutch Max Verstappen fans caught building illegal grandstand in Monza ahead of Italian GP

A bunch of Max Verstappen fans from the Netherlands were caught trying to build an illegal grandstand in Monza ahead of the Italian GP.

Verstappen enters the Italian GP as Championship leader with seven races to go. He is 109 points ahead of second-placed Charles Leclerc in the standings. The 24-year-old took to the track in Monza coming on the back of an emphatic win at his home race last week.

Wherever Verstappen travels, the orange army follows. Ahead of this weekend’s Italian GP, however, the Dutch fans made the headlines for the wrong reasons. As reported by the Gazzetta, about 80 fans who were from the Netherlands, were caught building an illegal grandstand.

To win my home race again is amazing. The weekend was absolutely great, thank you for the tremendous support Orange Army 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/a08dgfEiwY — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) September 4, 2022

The police intervened while they were in the process of doing so. They had construction materials, pipes, and scaffolding in their possession. On top of that, a lot of them were found to be drunk as well.

It was definitely the most bizarre news to come out of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza this weekend so far.

Also read: Max Verstappen takes $38,000 Honda for ultimate detour ahead of 2022 Hungarian GP

Ferrari manage to stay ahead of Max Verstappen during practice session in Monza

Verstappen is still the favorite to win the Italian GP. Nevertheless, the Tifosi in attendance were given hope after an impressive performance from both Ferrari drivers on Friday.

The F1-75 looked very fast and both drivers seemed like they were on the top of their game. Charles Leclerc finished FP1 on top followed by Carlos Sainz in P2. In FP2, it was Sainz who managed to put in the fastest lap-time.

The grid for Sunday, however, will look very different. This is because a lot of drivers are expected to take penalties. Verstappen will be taking a new ICE which means he will get a five-place grid penalty. Sainz too will reportedly take a 15-place grid penalty.

Ferrari’s last win in front of their home fans in Monza came back in 2019 when Leclerc held off the Mercedes drivers to win the Italian GP. After what has been a difficult last few months for the Scuderia, both Leclerc and Sainz will be hoping to impress home fans with a strong result in Monza this Sunday.

Also read: When Rubens Barrichello dedicated his first ever F1 win to his mentor Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher celebrated