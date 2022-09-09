F1

80 Dutch Max Verstappen fans caught building illegal grandstand in Monza ahead of Italian GP

80 Dutch Max Verstappen fans caught building illegal grandstand in Monza ahead of Italian GP
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
Road Safety World Series Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch RSWS 2022 matches?
Next Article
$200M Worth Conor McGregor Bagged 15 Times More Money for His Brutal Loss Than What Leon Edwards Earned for His Iconic Title Win Over Kamaru Usman
F1 Latest News
80 Dutch Max Verstappen fans caught building illegal grandstand in Monza ahead of Italian GP
80 Dutch Max Verstappen fans caught building illegal grandstand in Monza ahead of Italian GP

A bunch of Max Verstappen fans from the Netherlands were caught trying to build an…