F1

Max Verstappen takes $38,000 Honda for ultimate detour ahead of 2022 Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen takes $38,000 Honda for ultimate detour ahead of 2022 Hungarian GP
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
Charles Barkley, who is a "bus driver", called out Shaquille O'Neal for riding Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant's coattails
Next Article
"I'm Google... You don't have G14 classification!": Shaquille O'Neal ignores question about 'secret signal' for Kobe Bryant in a nonchalant fashion
F1 Latest News
Max Verstappen takes $38,000 Honda for ultimate detour ahead of 2022 Hungarian GP
Max Verstappen takes $38,000 Honda for ultimate detour ahead of 2022 Hungarian GP

Red bull driver Max Verstappen took a detour ahead of the 2022 Hungarian GP in…