Max Verstappen takes $38,000 Honda for ultimate detour ahead of 2022 Hungarian GP

Red bull driver Max Verstappen took a detour ahead of the 2022 Hungarian GP in $38,000 worth of Honda Civic Type R.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took a spin around the Euro ring circuit in $38,000 worth of Honda Civic Type R ahead of the Hungarian GP.

Verstappen took an ultimate detour at the Euro ring circuit when he found some time free of his busy schedule ahead of the race weekend.

The Dutchman was recorded running a few laps in the Honda around the circuit in an advertisement for the said Honda vehicle.

The Red Bull driver took the win at the Hungarian GP right before the summer break extending his championship lead in the drivers’ standings.

Max Verstappen ✕ CIVIC Type R “THE ULTIMATE DETOUR” F1™ Champion Max Verstappen chose to take a side trip during his “fleeting hour” at the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix… pic.twitter.com/q0x2pKgPhG — Honda Racing Global (@HondaRacingGLB) September 1, 2022

Going into the Italian GP this weekend, the goal remains the same for the reigning champion while his rivals try to catch up to him.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc stands P2 in the championship with a 109-point deficit to Verstappen. Heading into the home race of the Scuderia in Monza Leclerc is looking forward to bridging that gap but has admitted that the Monza circuit does not suit the F1-75 so well.

Also Read: Max Verstappen insists that his 84-rated race engineer deserves higher rating in F1 Manager 22

Max Verstappen to take grid penalty in Monza

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Verstappen will take a five-place grid penalty as he has taken his fifth internal combustion engine of the season, of which three were allowed.

The 24-year-old had previously suffered a 10-place penalty in Belgium for his fourth ICE but this time his punishment has been reduced for his second offence.

Mercedes has also confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will start from the back of the grid after taking new parts. Meanwhile, Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz are also facing penalties.

Perez will be taking his fourth ICE and therefore faces a 10-place penalty while Sainz is taking a new gearbox and motor generator unit-kinetic (MGU-K), and faces a combined 25-place penalty.

Also Read: Lando Norris thinks $430 Million team have done a pretty bad job in 2022 season