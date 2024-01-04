HomeSearch

|Published January 04, 2024

$860 Million Crypto Partner Parts Ways With McLaren as 60 Year Old Legacy Brand Tipped to Join Before New Season

Credits: IMAGO/ NurPhoto

Crypto Companies and F1 teams have been associated as partners for a while now. Tezos, the $860 million worth of open-source blockchain, has been a dominant sponsor in the sport. Previously partnering with Red Bull, they have also been sponsors for McLaren since 2021. However, it has been reported that they are pulling out of the sport, with Alpinestars being rumored to be McLaren’s choice of replacement.

Keen-eyed fans of the sport spotted an anomaly on McLaren’s official website and triggered speculations. Decalspotters, on X, reported, Tezos and Sparco have been removed from the @McLarenF1 website heading into 2024.”

The unregulated Crypto regime has seen a lot of criticism thrown in the companies’ way. What’s more, the volatility of the market itself has meant that many such firms have pulled out from sponsoring in F1 in the last 12 months.

After spotting Oscar Piastri donning Alpinestar’s racewear, rumors started flying high that the iconic motorsport apparel giants were on course to be announced as Tezos’ replacement at McLaren. That being said, the news of Alpinestars joining the elite list of McLaren’s sponsors is only speculation, as nothing has been confirmed yet by either party.

How Alpinestars found its way into motorsport

The iconic brand was founded by Sante Mazzarolo in 1963. In a varied catalog of high-performance athletes, they have sponsored the likes of Marc Marquez and Casey Stoner.

Their humble beginnings started when their founder used motocross to execute his vision. With motocross finding popularity across Europe, Mazzarolo saw an opportunity to apply his talents to design gear that would meet the protective needs of the sport.

Since then, the Italian company has become a stalwart in the motoring world. Many top champions and championships often choose Alpinestars to become either a sponsor or a gear/clothing provider.

Slowly and steadily, after its incorporation 60 years ago, the company has gone from strength to strength, as they have established itself as the go-to race-wear and gear supplier in Formula 1, MotoGP, and NASCAR.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

