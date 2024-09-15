mobile app bar

What Happened to Yuki Tsunoda?

Vidit Dhawan
Published

Credits: IMAGO Eibner

Yuki Tsunoda has had another disastrous Grand Prix at Baku this weekend as he suffered a second DNF in a row. The Japanese driver collided with Lance Stroll on the opening lap of the race resulting in his V-CARB suffering massive damage on the side of the car.

Although Tsunoda continued in the race, he eventually had to retire. As for Stroll, he suffered a puncture on his Aston Martin following the collision. The Canadian was carrying on in the race in 17th until pulling into the pits due to a brake failure in the final few laps. However, the incident will cost Tsunoda and V-CARB massively when it comes to the championship standings.

As things stand, V-CARB are currently sixth in the standings and just have a six-point advantage over seventh-placed Haas. With Nico Hulkenberg in the points for Haas and V-CARB not scoring any at the moment, the Faenza-based outfit would lose out to their rivals.

As things stand, both Tsunoda and Hulkenberg have scored 22 points each in the drivers’ standings. While the German was in a good position to get a point, his eventual P11 finish will help Tsunoda stay level.

