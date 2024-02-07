98-Year-Old Luxury Watch Brand Joins VCARB 2 Days Before Car Launch

Visa Cash App RB is all set to launch its car on February 8. However, two days before its official launch, they announced their association with a luxury timepiece maker as one of their leading sponsors. Tudor, a Swiss-based watchmaker is the sponsor and will see its branding on the car livery, race suits, and team kits due as a result of this partnership.

Tudor signed up with Visa Cash App RB on a multi-year deal. Peter Bayer, chief executive of Visa Cash App RB, spoke on this as per sportcal.com

“We are delighted to welcome Tudor to our team. They have a long history in motorsport, dating back to the ‘60s when they first got involved in sports car racing, as well as historic racing and rallying.”

Notably, this is not the first time Visa Cash App RB, formerly AlphaTauri tied up with a watchmaker. Earlier, they had a partnership with Japanese watch brand Casio. However, it was not a luxury timepiece maker, unlike Tudor. Tudor is based in Geneva, Switzerland, and has an interesting connection to the watch world.

They are the sister brand of the world-famous watch company Rolex and have a rich history. Both companies [Rolex and Tudor] are owned by the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation and were registered in 1926 [98 years ago] by Hans Wilsdorf. Initially, Tudor was launched to provide more affordable watches than Rolex but by maintaining the same quality as its sister brand.

They were also initially known to make watches, especially for professional divers and the military. Due to this, several defense groups and navies such as the United States Navy Seal and French Marine Nationale issued Tudor Submariners to its divers. Fast forward to now, they now have an association with a Formula 1 team.

If there’s one driver who is excited about this partnership, it should be none other than Daniel Ricciardo. The VCARB driver is a huge timepiece enthusiast and his watch collection does the talking for him. Therefore, with Tudor’s partnership, Ricciardo is all set to have a great time in 2024.

Daniel Ricciardo and his enthusiasm for watches

Daniel Ricciardo is a big-time watch collector and has some exquisite collections to name. They all include Patek Philippe to Richard Mille and Audemars to Tag Heuer. Among them, he has a $298,000 Patek Philippe Grand Complications 5271P-001. This watch was enough to excite renowned YouTuber and watch expert Nico Leonard.

Reacting to the timepiece, Leonard exclaimed, “That’s tasty, that man knows watches! That’s why he has this watch, that’s why he wears this watch. And that’s also a watch he most probably paid himself. No sponsorship!” Apart from this, he also has two more Patek Philippe watches. Namely a $850,000 Nautilus Ruby 5711/112P-010 and a $62,690 Aquanaut 5164R Travel Time, made up of 18K rose gold.

Moving away from Patek Philippe, the Honey Badger also boasts multiple Richard Mille watches. All thanks to McLaren’s collaboration with the timepiece company. Ricciardo owns a $1,216,222 Richard Mille RM 50-03, and the famous Richard Mille RM 67-02.

The Australian driver got his hands on them while he was with the Papayas in 2021. Along with these, he also has an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak ‘Jumbo’ Extra Thin 16202BA that he wore while he was out with his girlfriend, Heidi Berger.