"That Man Knows Watches": Daniel Ricciardo 'Impresses' a 'Watch Expert' With His $298,000 Timepiece Choice

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published December 27, 2023

“That Man Knows Watches”: Daniel Ricciardo ‘Impresses’ a ‘Watch Expert’ With His $298,000 Timepiece Choice

Credits: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Dutch YouTuber and watch expert Nico Leonard posted a video where he spoke about the best watches that F1 stars owned. He spoke about the likes of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. It is really difficult to impress an actual expert with one’s watch collection. However, Daniel Ricciardo really stood out to him as his bevvy of timepieces seemed really impressive.

While reacting to Ricciardo’s Patek Philippe Grand Complications 5271P-001, Leonard exclaimed, “That’s tasty, that man knows watches! That’s why he has this watch, that’s why he wears this watch. And that’s also a watch he most probably paid himself. No sponsorship!”

Ricciardo has an extensive watch collection that includes some exquisite masterpieces like the Richard Mille 67-02. However, the particular watch that really impressed Leonard is worth somewhere around $298,000, per IFLWATCHES.

While for the outside world, Ricciardo’s taste in watches is noteworthy, what makes this choice even more unique is the fact that he cannot wear it in the paddock. The Australian, who is now back in the Red Bull family, knows that Tag Heuer, a rival brand sponsors the team.

However, he does wear it when he’s away from the F1 paddock or in the USA. But it isn’t the only Patek Phillipe watch that he owns.

Daniel Ricciardo and his extensive luxury watch collection

Daniel Ricciardo owns two more Patek Phillipe watches. In addition to the 5271P, Ricciardo also owns a $850,000 Nautilus ‘Ruby’ 5711/112P-010 and a $62,690 worth Aquanaut 5164R Travel Time made with 18k Rose Gold.

While he may be one of the biggest Patek Phillipe patrons, the honey badger has a varied taste in the timepiece market. For instance, after Lance Stroll’s sister’s wedding, the AlphaTauri ace was wearing a Audemars Piguet Royal Oak ‘Jumbo’ Extra Thin 16202BA while on a boat with hi girlfriend, Heidi Berger.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NinetyWatches/status/1690755741190127617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

F1 teams and watch companies have had a storied relationship of sponsorship in this sport. While he was at McLaren, Ricciardo also received two exquisite watches from the Woking team’s sponsor, Richard Mille. His collection boasts of a $1,216,222 worth Richard Mille RM 50-03, which is limited to only 75 pieces, and a bespoke Richard Mille RM67-02.

Ricciardo has received many of his watches through sponsorship deals with either Richard Mille or Tag Heuer. It shows how F1 drivers can get their hands on unique watch pieces without spending money of their own.

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal