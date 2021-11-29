“A bet’s a bet”– Cyril Abiteboul keeps his tattoo promise to Daniel Ricciardo; McLaren superstar posted picture online Cyril Abiteboul keeps his tattoo promise to Daniel Ricciardo; McLaren superstar posted picture online

Cyril Abiteboul in 2020 accepted the great Daniel Ricciardo challenge to get a tattoo if the Australian manages to win a podium, and now it’s happening.

While serving under Renault, Daniel Ricciardo trusted his abilities and asked for a tattoo bet to Cyril Abiteboul. He told his former boss that the latter would have to get a tattoo if the Australian wins a podium for Renault in 2020.

And Ricciardo won that challenge twice, and it obligated Abiteboul to pay his wager. On Monday, Ricciardo, on his Instagram, posted a picture of a former Renault team principal getting a tattoo.

The 32-year-old was also teased about a video released on Wednesday. F1 fans had to wait incredibly long for Abiteboul to get his tattoo, but the buzz got down when the Frenchman exited from F1.

Only on Wednesday, it will be known what kind of tattoo Abiteboul will get. Last time, when Ricciardo was asked what tattoo he would prefer to give to Abiteboul, the Australian replied that a small one on the ankle. Which so far seems likely, as the tattoo designer was scribbling the ink over there only.

Daniel Ricciardo, the tattoo supplier

Earlier this year, Toto Wolff made a bet with McLaren CEO Zak Brown that if Ricciardo wins a race for the Woking-based team, he will go for a tattoo.

The bet was overseen by Ricciardo only, and Brown complied with his bet in Austin. Brown got a Monza track layout of his arm. Maybe the tattoo bets are working wonders for him.

Maybe next time, Ricciardo should play such a gamble on a championship win. So that maybe McLaren or he might get their hands on the biggest F1 prize.

Currently, he stands at P8 on the drivers’ standings while McLaren is likely to be settled with P4 in the constructors’ standings.

