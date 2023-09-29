“A Bit Like Max Verstappen”: Impressive Oscar Piastri Reminds F1 Expert of Early Days of Red Bull Star

With 57 points in 16 races, the rookie season for Oscar Piastri has been off to a flier. A first-ever podium finish in Japan further asserts just how good the Australian has been in his rookie season, driving alongside Lando Norris. As the 22-year-old continues to impress F1 journalist Joe Saward can’t help but be reminded of a rookie, Max Verstappen, as he admitted in the ‘Unlapped’ Podcast on Spotify.

Having replaced Daniel Ricciardo with Piastri, McLaren seemingly has the strongest driver duo on the grid. With what seems to be the second-fastest car on the grid after Japan, two young drivers who complement each other perfectly were exactly what McLaren needed to announce themselves as serious title contenders in the coming seasons. With immense talent to offer, few people doubt Piastri will achieve success in his career. Despite this, the rookie driver remains calm and does not let his emotions get the better of him.

Oscar Piastri reminiscent of a rookie Max Verstappen

Compared to Ricciardo, Piastri has had a much better time at McLaren, despite the former winning the team’s last Grand Prix in 2021. Ricciardo often struggled to keep up with Norris, who was his junior and did not have the best time driving the McLaren car.

Meanwhile, Piastri has come in totally focused on his performance and has done a tremendous job of keeping up with all that his team has asked from him. Given the same, Nate Saunders admitted during Spotify’s Unlapped Podcast that the Australian reminded him of a rookie, Max Verstappen.

“Piastri has come in, and he’s one of these guys, he’s a bit like Verstappen- in the way he talks about racing. He just doesn’t really seem that fazed by the hype and the praise around him. I think that’s always very, very telling.”

Piastri’s performances have not only been a boon for McLaren but have also become a cause for concern for Lando Norris. The Briton previously joked about facing tough competition from the rookie, which he didn’t like. Now, many people are starting to look at Piastri as the new face of McLaren, thus raising doubts about Norris’ future with the team.

Is the Piastri effect worrisome for Norris?

Given the fast rise of Piastri through the ranks, veteran F1 Journalist Joe Saward recently predicted Norris might be looking at other teams in case McLaren decides to promote the 22-year-old as their lead driver. Red Bull stands as one of the most prominent names where Norris could find a new home, per Saward.

Even Christian Horner admitted to keeping an eye on Norris for an open Red Bull seat in 2025. As such, even if the Piastri effect ends up diminishing Norris‘ value in McLaren, the Briton could get hold of the most coveted seat in the sport in 2025.

For now, both drivers have multi-year contracts at McLaren, meaning the driver duo will continue their association for long. As McLaren looks to push for championship wins in the coming seasons, driver lineup stability will be all-important. However, given the potential cause for a rift between the two drivers, what remains to be seen is how long McLaren can keep peace and harmony between their young drivers should things go south.