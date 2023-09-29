Cornered Lando Norris “Looking Around” at Red Bull as Oscar Piastri Threat Increases
Kriti Shukla
|Published September 29, 2023
The rise of Oscar Piastri has impressed everyone on the paddock. The rookie, with every race, is closing in on Lando Norris, despite a vast experience deficit. This situation is surely adding pressure on Norris. Popular F1 journalist Joe Saward predicts that Norris could end up joining Red Bull, given his rising prominence.
Advertisement
Red Bull has shown interest in Norris. Christian Horner, the team principal, has admitted that they are “keeping an eye” on Norris for their second seat for 2025. This comes after Norris’ frequent podium appearances and catching up to the man in front, Max Verstappen.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsF1/status/1707338802123972721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Advertisement
Norris also confirmed that there were past talks with Red Bull and The Briton has also joked about Verstappen being his teammate whenever he gets the chance.
Advertisement
McLaren’s Piastri could push Lando to Red Bull
According to F1 Journalist Saward, McLaren’s recent extension of Oscar Piastri’s contract to the end of 2026 means that he will be battling with Lando Norris for at least the next two seasons. Norris is well aware that beating the talented Australian may become a challenge as his experience increases.
Saward explained that Piastri has already started to make an impact in his first season at McLaren and is widely regarded as one of the grid’s most promising young drivers. Norris is certainly aware of the threat he poses to Piastri, and if he feels as though his teammate has outshined him, he may be looking for another option.
There has been much speculation in recent weeks about Norris moving to Red Bull in the future. Red Bull are reportedly interested in Norris and they seem to be interested in them as well. It could be a good match for both sides, as Norris is a talented driver who could challenge Max Verstappen for a world title.
Norris considered leaving McLaren after the team’s slow start
At the start of the season, Norris considered leaving McLaren as struggles continued. Of course, he had rumors with Red Bull at the time, but not as wild after McLaren’s resurgence.
Norris admits that he was ready to renege on his $94,000,000 contract before McLaren showed a dramatic rise towards the podium.
Despite his commitment, it is always possible that another driver like Oscar Piastri could overtake Norris in the team hierarchy at McLaren. However, If this happens, despite Norris being patient and looking forward to building his own success, it could change his future plans.
Share this article