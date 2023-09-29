Cornered Lando Norris “Looking Around” at Red Bull as Oscar Piastri Threat Increases

The rise of Oscar Piastri has impressed everyone on the paddock. The rookie, with every race, is closing in on Lando Norris, despite a vast experience deficit. This situation is surely adding pressure on Norris. Popular F1 journalist Joe Saward predicts that Norris could end up joining Red Bull, given his rising prominence.

Advertisement

Red Bull has shown interest in Norris. Christian Horner, the team principal, has admitted that they are “keeping an eye” on Norris for their second seat for 2025. This comes after Norris’ frequent podium appearances and catching up to the man in front, Max Verstappen.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsF1/status/1707338802123972721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Norris also confirmed that there were past talks with Red Bull and The Briton has also joked about Verstappen being his teammate whenever he gets the chance.

Advertisement