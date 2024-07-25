James Allison Lists ‘Selfless’ Drive in Hungary as One of His Favorite Races by Lewis Hamilton

The podium at the 2024 Hungarian GP was Lewis Hamilton’s 200th podium of his F1 career. Hamilton extended his record of most podiums by an F1 driver. Mercedes mastermind James Allison was now asked to pick his favorite podium of The Brit. Allison, however, chose the podium that Hamilton gave up.

“It wasn’t a podium, it was a podium that he surrendered”, said Allison in Mercedes’ debrief YouTube video as he recalled Hamilton’s best podium. He added, “It was in Hungary in 2017. I remember it for a whole host of different reasons. They show a side of Lewis that is admirable. His way of operating made me feel proud of being a part of the team.”

Hamilton finished the 2017 Hungarian GP in P4. However, he spent most of his last stint chasing Raikkonen. Team order meant Bottas gave up P3 to let Hamilton try and get past Kimi Raikkonen. Unfortunately, the Ferraris were too good that day. Hamilton in P3 had built a good enough lead on Bottas and could have decided to keep the podium.

The Briton didn’t do that, slowed down on the final lap, and let Bottas through to claim the podium. Allison also chose Hamilton’s 2024 British GP win as one of the best podium moments for the champion. The Mercedes mastermind explained how it meant so much to Hamilton and the sheer emotions behind it made it one of the best podium moments.

Regardless, the 2024 Hungarian GP also featured a teammate swap. However, instead of increasing the mutual respect between the drivers, 2024 might cause the team or the drivers to break in the future.

Mercedes’ swap helped Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton bond, unlike McLaren

The Mercedes team didn’t plead with Lewis Hamilton to let Valtteri Bottas by. The Briton was just given a light reminder and Hamilton complied. The Seven-time champion knew that was the right thing to do.

Allison explained how the 2017 Hungarian GP incident bonded Bottas and Hamilton closely. He said, “He [Hamilton] didn’t question it, he didn’t argue, he just knew that was the deal. Pulled aside and let Valtteri reclaim P3. The relationship and trust between him and Valtteri was strengthened greatly by that.”

Remember when Lewis Hamilton gave back his position to Valtteri Bottas as promised when he couldn’t pass Kimi? A true champion behaviour. pic.twitter.com/u8dGY00igk — ً (@tsimiks) July 21, 2024

However, the scenes were completely different at the McLaren garage this year. Oscar Piastri took his first win in F1 and didn’t celebrate. The strategic mess-up by McLaren is believed to have left some bad blood among the McLaren drivers.

Although the two didn’t show it on the live broadcast, the tension and awkwardness could be felt through the screen. The Briton refused to spray Piastri with champagne and instead chose Hamilton.