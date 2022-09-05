Cricket

“A bowling average of 16.94”: Oscar Piastri choosing F1 over cricket was wise decision

"A bowling average of 16.94": Oscar Piastri choosing F1 over cricket was wise decision
Vachan Nandakumar Giriyapur

Previous Article
Luka Doncic's $2.7 million Dallas estate, which is next to Mark Cuban's house, a sign of commitment?
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"A bowling average of 16.94": Oscar Piastri choosing F1 over cricket was wise decision
“A bowling average of 16.94”: Oscar Piastri choosing F1 over cricket was wise decision

Oscar Piastri used to play cricket at the Brighton Cricket Club back in Australia, and…

Cricket Latest News
"A bowling average of 16.94": Oscar Piastri choosing F1 over cricket was wise decision
“A bowling average of 16.94”: Oscar Piastri choosing F1 over cricket was wise decision

Oscar Piastri used to play cricket at the Brighton Cricket Club back in Australia, and…