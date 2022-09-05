“A bowling average of 16.94”: Oscar Piastri choosing F1 over cricket was wise decision

Oscar Piastri used to play cricket at the Brighton Cricket Club back in Australia, and his stats are atrocious; choosing F1 was probably wise.

Oscar Piastri, the 2021 Formula 2 world champion and McLaren driver from 2023, has had his cricket career come to light. The Australian has his cricket stats on Reddit.

Piastri had played cricket in his younger years till 2015. He played for the Brighton Cricket Club before making the full-time switch to Motorsport.

The Aussie played 57 matches for the Brighton Cricket Club. It’s fair to say he was not much of a Batsman. Piastri notched up 232 runs at an average of 5.80, with a high score of 24.

The Aussie’s bowling stats were comparatively better. Over the 57 matches, he picked up 35 wickets, at a bowling average of 16.94 and personal best figures of 3 wickets for 13. While his bowling stats may not be amazing, he could do a job with the ball on his day.

Unfortunately, the Australian’s cricket career would not have the same trajectory as his motorsport career. Piastri made the switch to motorsport full-time. Piastri takes over Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren seat from 2023 onwards.

Also Read: 21-year old Oscar Piastri slams Alpine for their behavior leading up to his McLaren switch

Oscar Piastri would make the switch to motorsport a year later

Oscar Piastri’s cricket career would end in 2015. The next year, he would make a switch full-time switch to motorsport. In 2016, Piastri would make his single-seater debut. He would drive for the Dragon F4 outfit in selected rounds of the UAE F4 Championship.

The rest of Piastri’s junior career would be one for the ages. The Aussie would win three championship’s in a row. In 2019, he won the Formula Renault Eurocup.

In 2020, he would win the Formula 3 world championship with Prema. He would round off his junior career with a win in the 2021 Formula 2 world championship.

The Australian is now set to take over Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren seat from 2023. He will partner with Lando Norris at the Woking-based team.

Also Read: Daniel Ricciardo was ‘not aware’ about McLaren signing Oscar Piastri back in July