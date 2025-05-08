“People Gonna Freak Out About Lewis [Hamilton]’s Rating”: Fans in Outrage With F125 Drivers’ Ratings

Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Of Scuderia Ferrari 44 during the Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix 2025 on Friday at the Suzuka International Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Every summer, EA Sports begins building anticipation for its annual release of the official F1 game. With F1 25 on the horizon, the gaming giant has unveiled the drivers’ ratings—metrics that assess a driver’s in-game performance based on parameters like experience, racecraft, awareness, and pace.

This year’s ratings bring notable changes to the pecking order. Only five drivers have a rating above 90, down from six last year—and the names in that elite group have shifted as well. While Max Verstappen (95), Charles Leclerc (91), Lando Norris (91), and Carlos Sainz (90) retain their spots in the 90s club, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have fallen below that threshold.

Given that both veteran world champions are dealing with underperforming machinery, the drop is understandable—but it still stings for their loyal fans. Hamilton supporters in particular might take to social media to vent their frustration, especially since the seven-time world champion has long been one of the franchise’s poster figures.

George Russell completes the top tier with a rating of 90, while Hamilton and Alonso follow closely at 89 and 88, respectively. Naturally, the F1 community is questioning the accuracy of these ratings—not just for Hamilton, but for several drivers across the grid.

“People gonna freak out about Lewis’ rating,” one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter). Looking at the start of the 2025 season, Hamilton’s dipped rating does make sense to some extent. However, if that’s the case, other drivers like Isack Hadjar, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and Alex Albon should be rated higher.

people gonna freak out about Lewis’ rating — Jamie (@JamieF1_) May 8, 2025

“They did Hadjar, Antonelli and Hamilton dirty,” another user commented. “Hulk 84, meanwhile Albon and Tsunoda lower who comes up with this,” read another post.

Hulk 84, meanwhile Albon and Tsunoda lower who comes up with this — sirnoda (@sirnoda) May 8, 2025

Albon and Tsunoda have both impressed in the opening six rounds of the 2025 season. Tsunoda earned a well-deserved promotion to Red Bull and has been settling in well at Milton Keynes. Meanwhile, Albon continues to extract the best possible results from an improved Williams car, consistently carrying the team’s hopes for regular points finishes.

Rookie Isack Hadjar has also been exceeding expectations, either scoring points or staying in contention almost every race weekend.

One of the more surprising discrepancies in the new ratings is Oscar Piastri being rated just 87. “Piastri got robbed in broad daylight,” one fan commented—echoing the sentiment of many in the F1 community.

Piastri got robbed in broad daylight — Lazhar Ichir (@lazharichir) May 8, 2025

The Australian driver has kicked off the 2025 season in sensational form, already securing four Grand Prix victories and two pole positions. In fact, Piastri has outscored his far more experienced teammate, Lando Norris, and currently leads the championship by 16 points after just six rounds.

Naturally, the F1 25 developers might argue that the ratings are primarily based on performances from the 2024 season. If that’s the case, some of the numbers do make sense. However, given how well drivers like Albon and Tsunoda performed last year as well, it’s fair to say they were still deserving of higher ratings.