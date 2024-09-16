“A Dream Come True”: Franco Colapinto and Ollie Bearman Fanboy Over Lewis Hamilton at Azerbaijan GP

Standing as the most successful driver in F1 history, Lewis Hamilton serves as an inspiration to many. Even F1 drivers on the current grid are fans of the seven-time World champion, and rookies Franco Colapinto and Ollie Bearman are no exception.

Taking to Instagram, Colapinto expressed his awe of Hamilton after the Briton congratulated him on his first points finish in F1. In only his second race for Williams since replacing Logan Sargeant mid-season, Colapinto finished P8, earning four valuable points for the Grove-based outfit.

However, the points finish soon became his second-best memory of the day. The highlight for the Argentine was receiving Hamilton’s congratulations.

Taking to Instagram to post a photo of their interaction, Colapinto wrote, “My best moment of the day. How crazy and what a dream come true to shake hands with Lewis Hamilton after a race together. Wow!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Franco Colapinto (@francolapinto)

Bearman, who finished P10, joined Colapinto in fanboying over Hamilton. He was engaged in a thrilling battle with the Mercedes driver for most of the race before eventually losing out. However, he was far from disappointed.

For him, getting to fight Sir Lewis was an honor in its own sense. The 19-year-old expressed his gratitude over the same, as reported on by Autosport.

The Haas driver said, “It’s not every race weekend you get to battle it out with a 7-time World Champion. Thanks for the fight, Sir Lewis.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Autosport (@autosport)

Bearman finished one place behind Hamilton in Baku on Sunday, but in his debut race earlier this year in Jeddah, he finished ahead of him. The 19-year-old took P7 that day, while Hamilton ended ninth. The 2024 Azerbaijan GP marked Bearman’s second points finish in as many races.