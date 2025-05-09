After Chess Win, Lewis Hamilton Once Again Cheats to Beat Charles Leclerc in Another Unique Challenge

There wasn’t any doubt that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were going to be extremely competitive with each other as teammates. While the Ferrari duo have been quite cordial on track so far, their off-track activities have seen a lot of fun banter and healthy competition.

A few weeks ago, Hamilton and Leclerc played a game of chess, in which both were secretly cheating by using chess engines. Since the Monegasque’s engine was worse than his teammate’s, he ended up losing. However, since the seven-time world champion still bluffed Leclerc into saying that he wasn’t cheating, it left the 27-year-old feeling depressed the whole night.

This fun competitiveness between the Ferrari duo reignited in a recent challenge for the team, along with two of their academy drivers, Maya Weug and Aurelia Nobels. As usual, Leclerc was focusing on winning the challenge, while Hamilton was looking to have some fun with the Monegasque.

The first challenge involved sliding a ball down a pipe on the other side of a table. Attempt after attempt, all four of them kept missing out on putting the ball in the pipe. It was Leclerc who eventually succeeded. However, in the second challenge, Hamilton ensured he did not let the 27-year-old win by cunningly setting him up for failure.

The Ferrari quartet had to do the ‘Don’t Spill the Water’ challenge, in which the glass is filled to the brim, and the one to make the water spill over the edge will lose. To make it spicy, Leclerc put a wager that “the one who loses needs to drink the whole glass.”

One by one, Nobels, Hamilton, Weug, and Leclerc all kept pouring droplets of water to keep the water on the brim of the glass. They were loving it, knowing that the water could spill over at any second. At one point, when Leclerc had come close to losing, he said, “Uh, I’m dead”. But he somehow survived.

Later on, he exclaimed, “That’s crazy, what’s going on?” upon seeing how the water was still on the edge and not spilling. Eventually, though, when Leclerc was going for another attempt, Hamilton shook the table slightly from underneath. And that was game, set, and match in terms of the #16 driver losing!

The Briton instantly started laughing as Leclerc accepted his defeat, as he was about to drink the glass. “Why are you laughing?” the Monegasque asked, being clueless about what had happened. When they broke it to him, Leclerc said, “I didn’t even realize. I was so focused”.

Naturally, he did not take it to heart, as it was a casual game, just like their previous game of chess. All in all, Leclerc and Hamilton’s camaraderie has been at a commendable level, considering that many had expected them to develop an intra-team rivalry.

Ferrari’s lack of competitiveness in 2025 is also handicapping their scope of winning races, which in turn doesn’t instigate any major conflict on track between the duo. Still, Hamilton and Leclerc have gotten along very well as Ferrari teammates.