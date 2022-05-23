“Barcelona’s McLaren upgrade cost $748,000 for two cars”– 7 F1 teams claim they are $35 million under budget; demands more spending prowess

7 F1 teams have claimed that they are $14 million under budget as the cost caps could also force some teams to skip some races.

Formula 1 in 2022 enforced a cost cap to enhance the competition in the grid. In the past, teams with deep pockets have had a considerable advantage over others with quick fixes that money can buy.

But with the budget limitations, every team is cautious with their development. Thus, the margin between the whole grid is intended to be far less than before.

However, this rule has certainly brought more disadvantages to the teams than benefits. As seven teams in the grid are struggling with the financing of the budget.

A report by the AMuS states: “Since last year, the teams have been creating a second list. It shows the calculated costs for the individual upgrades. A front wing or an underbody costs $106,000, a rear wing $69,000.”

“That’s not much different at Haas than at Ferrari. Barcelona’s McLaren upgrade costs $748,000 for two cars. Without spare parts.”

The inflation is a big upset for the 7 F1 teams

The teams who are complaining, have also put up the logic that the budget costs next two years will be deducted by five million euros per year. Thus, it would be even more painful for teams considering the logistics and freight costs will only rise in the next couple of years.

🗣️| Christian Horner: "I think we need to raise this inflation problem with the FIA, because the bottom line is that about seven out of ten teams will have to miss the last four races of the season to stay under the budget cap."#F1 — LC (@LappedCars) May 23, 2022

Thus, teams have asked for an inflation surcharge to bolster the current budget. Though Alfa Romeo, Alpine, and Williams are against it, Haas is still divided on it.

Frederic Vasseur warns: “If we give up the rules now, that would be the end of the budget cap.” Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer also shows little understanding: “If we can do it, the others have to do it too.”

The opposing party asks the objectors to give in. “When we agreed to the reduction from $175 million to $145 million, we showed responsibility to the sport. Now it’s up to you to return that same responsibility.”

