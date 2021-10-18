F1

“A lot of interested parties who want to buy teams” – F1 supremo Stefano Domenicali hints at more incomings apart from Audi and Porsche

"A lot of interested parties who want to buy teams" - F1 supremo Stefano Domenicali hints at more incomings apart from Audi and Porsche
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
“Going from the best team in the NBA to the worst was a mind-f**k”: Draymond Green admits that he lacked motivation during the Warriors 2019-20 season with Steph Curry sidelined
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"A lot of interested parties who want to buy teams" - F1 supremo Stefano Domenicali hints at more incomings apart from Audi and Porsche
“A lot of interested parties who want to buy teams” – F1 supremo Stefano Domenicali hints at more incomings apart from Audi and Porsche

“A lot of interested parties who want to buy teams” – F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali…