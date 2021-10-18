“A lot of interested parties who want to buy teams” – F1 supremo Stefano Domenicali hints at more incomings apart from Audi and Porsche

“A lot of interested parties who want to buy teams” – F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is delighted with the steps the sport is taking to attract more investors in the coming seasons.

Volkswagen is set to enter F1 something this decade, Stefano Domenicali has teased. The German giant’s two mega-brands – Audi and Porsche – will enter the sport, either as engine providers or team owners.

“Regarding the future beyond 2022, there will be some other good news coming out soon, which I don’t want to spoil by saying now.

“We are going in the right direction and have reached a point where we can choose where F1 will go in the future.”

It is still very early days, and there is no telling how Audi and Porsche will structure their F1 programs. Still, it will be fascinating to observe how the two VW subsidiaries approach F1 if they indeed join the sport. — formularacers (@formularacers_) October 16, 2021

Formula 1 attracting a lot of interest

The sport has seen a lot of positive moves being made since Liberty Media took over from Bernie Ecclestone.

Firstly, the presence in social media has increased manifold, with all teams engaging strongly with their fans. Apart from that, the Drive to Survive series on Netflix is a blockbuster, bringing in many new fans to the sport.

Secondly, the focus on making the sport environmentally sustainable has received a lot of praise. Domenicali is working hard on it and wants F1 to make all moves in the right direction.

“We hear there are a lot of interested parties who want to buy teams and that means F1 as a business is healthy, and that the choices we’re making, like introducing sustainable fuels and revising the power unit are the right strategic technical approach for F1.

“We are challenging the system with the ambition for cars that are lighter, that can race each other and that sound right. This is where we want to head and this is what we’ve got to have in the future.”

