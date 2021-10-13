“Audi and Porsche seem to have different ideas” – Volkswagen considering buyout of McLaren before entering F1, report suggests

“Audi and Porsche seem to have different ideas” – Volkswagen might buy or form a partnership with McLaren before entering Formula 1 in 2026.

The Volkswagen group looks set to enter F1 in 2026, with its two prominent brands Porsche and Audi. This after a series of positive talks with the FIA, FOM, and the teams in existence.

@CroftyF1 #askcrofty have u heard the rumours of Volkswagen joining f1 from 2026? Apparently this is being discussed and consultations taking place on future regulations with vw to encourage joining. Can u dig a little or share anything? — sean davis (@seanyboyr6) October 9, 2021

Initially, it was reported that both teams will enter as engine manufacturers. Teams like McLaren, Williams, Haas, and Sauber could be potential clients for VW in this case.

But now, reports suggest that either Audi or Porsche could buy out a team or form a partnership with it. And that team could be McLaren, as per the claims of reputed British journo Joe Saward.

“Audi and Porsche seem to have different ideas, with the first one that could point to the purchase of a team and the second more interested in an exclusive partnership with an existing team, on the model of Mercedes with McLaren of a few years ago.

“Wanting instead to buy a team for Audi, there are a few more options. For example, Sauber, which is for sale but already has an agreement in the pipeline. The best team available would appear to be McLaren. It might sound like heresy, but McLaren is heavily in debt and has sold assets and assets to improve their accounts. One could think of an association with Audi not only in sporting terms but also in relation to technologies and road cars.”

Also Read “It’s a better outcome than having three cars per team” – Alpine is open to the idea of more teams coming into F1 amidst Volkswagen rumours