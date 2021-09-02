“A multi-year contract would be nice”– Valtteri Bottas wants to have multi-year contract next year to have better commitment

“A multi-year contract would be nice”– Valtteri Bottas is seeking a multi-year contract in 2022, irrespective of the team he would be representing.

Valtteri Bottas’ future is uncertain with his contract with Mercedes is running down, and the Brackley based team hasn’t hinted that they would continue with him in 2022.

Meanwhile, Bottas wants to have a multi-year contract from 2022 onwards, irrespective of any team he wants to represent. As of now, Alfa Romeo is nearing him.

“A multi-year contract would be nice. That’s something I’ve never had before in Formula 1,” he said. “That way, it could definitely give you a good, full commitment to the team, not just that year, but knowing that the work continues.”

“It needs to be challenging, it needs to be exciting, it needs to be fun, in an atmosphere that I really enjoy working with. I think those are really the main things I’m looking for but, like I said earlier, I still have a good few years in Formula 1 and yeah, I really want to continue in Formula 1, for sure.”

I ordered it long ago

Bottas talks about the new Mercedes road car coloured with a W12 theme, which he posted on social media. It was speculated that it is maybe a farewell gift to the Finn race driver by Mercedes, but he said he ordered it way earlier.

“I can honestly say I ordered the car last winter already, because it was quite a limited edition,” he said. “And with that paint job, also [it] was quite [a] limited duration.”

“I even got the Niki [Lauda] red star on the car. And I paid the full price for the car myself, I didn’t get any discount! So it was not a gift,” he concluded.